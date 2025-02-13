Musk claims Grok 3 is 'outperforming' rivals, with full release imminent

We'll soon get the third version of the first AI 'with a sense of humor.'

Elon Musk at the World Government Summit 2025 in Dubai
(Image credit: Reuters / YouTube)

Elon Musk has previously confirmed that Grok 3 will arrive soon. This AI model was trained at the Colossus Supercluster with its 100,000 GPUs. However, the billionaire narrowed down the timescale at the World Government Summit in Dubai, suggesting Grok 3 will be ready in two or three weeks, reports Reuters. Musk also claimed that Grok 3 will be more powerful than any AI out there, including the groundbreaking DeepSeek AI.

“Grok 3 has very powerful reasoning capabilities, so in the tests that we’ve done thus far, Grok is outperforming anything that’s been released, that we’re aware of, so that’s a good sign,” said Musk during a video call where he was addressing the delegates at the international summit. He also said that it’s in the final stages of development and that it will be released in a week or two, reports the source.

When Grok 3 finally arrives, we can compare it with other existing AI LLMs and see how effective Musk’s investment in the Colossus Supercluster is. After all, he had to beg for these GPUs while having dinner with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, so we’re interested if his begging and billions paid off.

This is the second time that a member of the Trump administration has appeared at an international summit involving world leaders, with VP JD Vance proclaiming at the Paris AI Action Summit that the most powerful AI chips will be built in America. While it’s unclear if Musk appeared on screen as a representative of the White House or not, he is one of the heads of the Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency, also known as DOGE, which is tasked with streamlining the government and slashing federal spending.

In related news, Musk has made a $100-billion offer for OpenAI as the ChatGPT maker is seeking to transition from being a non-profit to a for-profit organization. The latter is quick to reject this bid, though, especially as Musk has previously sued it to block the move. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has said that this move was Musk’s attempt to destabilize the company; the company also said that this offer clashes with Musk’s previous lawsuit.

While Musk is leading a takeover attempt of OpenAI, his own AI company, xAI, is currently pushing for more funding. It has recently secured $6 billion, doubling its total capital raised and putting its valuation at $50 billion. This amount should be enough to secure 100,000 Nvidia GPUs, which is precisely what he plans for the Colossus Supercluster in Memphis.

Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Neilbob
    The *wet cynical cough* 'AI' will humorously pat itself on the back when it finishes wiping out humanity.

    Or that's what I like to imagine would happen. In reality I remain highly fed up and sceptical of all these claims, especially things like 'AI' having the ability to reason. I seriously doubt it could reason its way out of a wet paper bag.
  • why_wolf
    Musk continues to demonstrate his only real skill. Tricking investors into giving him more money.
  • RoLleRKoaSTeR
    Hey - can it pass a Turing Test???
  • COLGeek
    As a reminder, please focus on the tech aspects of the topic. Not politics. Thank you.
  • bigdragon
    I can't wait until people start testing Grok (what a stupid name) with real world queries. All that Twitter data has to be accurate and well curated training data, right? Nobody would upload garbage or incorrect information onto Twitter ever, right?.....RIGHT?

    I can't wait for AI to get replaced by the new investor money vacuum just like how AI replaced blockchain.
