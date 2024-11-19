Nvidia sets up new social media channel to showcase AI applications for RTX PCs, intensifying speculation around a looming gaming CPU launch

Nvidia, the leading manufacturer of AI accelerator hardware, just launched a new X (formerly Twitter) account. Its profile, called @Nvidia_AI_PC, is dedicated to RTX AI PCs and seems to be promoting AI for the average user. Its bio says, “Nvidia Powers the World’s AI. And Yours with RTX AI PCs,” and the first pinned post says, “Whether you are deep into AI or just a little curious, we’re here to explore the power of AI on your local PC.”

The social media profile will deliver the latest news, tech, and AI inspiration from Team Green, with the aim of promoting AI tech on consumer devices. This is particularly important as it seems that most users still haven’t figured out AI, with the majority buying an AI PC not because of its AI capabilities but because it’s the only available option in 2024. And although Nvidia is the leading manufacturer of AI tech in the data center and enterprise world, it probably faces its fiercest competition in the consumer space, with Intel, AMD, Qualcomm, and even Apple all producing processors with built-in NPUs.

The company has previously criticized AI PCs, saying that their performance is only good for basic AI workloads and that its GPUs offer better performance, achieving 100 to more than 1,300 TOPS, depending on the model. Furthermore, we’ve been hearing news and rumors that Nvidia will soon launch an Arm-based processor in 2025, which was further fueled when the heads of Nvidia, TSMC, MediaTek, and Quanta were spotted having dinner before Computex 2024. Although it’s easy to brush off this event as just industry leaders enjoying some time off, it could also be a cap to an informal agreement where Nvidia produces consumer AI CPUs, especially as these four companies are what you need to produce a laptop from scratch.

After all, it’s no secret that Nvidia wants to enter the CPU market. It even attempted to buy Arm, the company behind the architecture of Snapdragon X and Apple M chips. Unfortunately, the deal was shot down by several government regulators, including the U.S.’s FTC and the U.K.’s CMA. In fact, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Masayoshi Son, the head of SoftBank, the investment group that owns 90% of Arm, regret that they both did not take the opportunity to merge the two companies about a decade ago.

The company’s move to launch the Nvidia AI PC account Twitter/X is one more sign that the company is trying to emulate its success in data center AI in the consumer space. If and when Nvidia launches its own AI CPU, it would add one more competitor in the processor market — a space that’s increasingly becoming crowded with Intel, AMD, Qualcomm, and Apple all jostling for a bigger slice of the pie.