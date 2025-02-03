Intel receives $536 million payment from EU following antitrust fine reversal

Intel has secured a $536 million (€515.55 million) payout from the European Commission following a lengthy legal battle over an antitrust fine dating back to 2009. This payment covers interest on the original $1.1 billion (€1.06 billion) penalty, which the EU's second-highest court largely annulled in 2022.

The case stemmed from the European Commission’s ruling that Intel had engaged in anti-competitive practices between 2002 and 2007. The Commission fined the U.S. chip giant for allegedly using rebates to discourage computer manufacturers from purchasing chips from its rival, AMD. However, in 2022, the General Court of the European Union found significant flaws in the Commission’s economic analysis and overturned most of the fine, leaving only a $386 million (€376 million) portion standing.

Following the annulment, Intel sought to recover interest on the original sum it had paid. As per a report by Reuters, EU antitrust chief Teresa Ribera confirmed that Intel has been awarded $536 million (€515.55 million) as interest payment, marking a significant victory for the company in its prolonged battle with EU regulators.

Intel had originally challenged the fine in 2014, and while the case saw multiple legal twists and appeals, the ultimate ruling in 2022 largely vindicated the company’s position. The European Commission had argued that Intel's rebates were anti-competitive, but the court ruled that the Commission had failed to sufficiently prove their negative impact on the competition.

The refund signals the conclusion of one of the most high-profile antitrust cases in EU history. However, it also raises questions about the European Commission’s handling of competition law cases, particularly regarding the robustness of its economic assessments and the duration of its legal battles.

Despite this legal victory, Intel continues to operate in an increasingly competitive semiconductor landscape, with growing challenges from rivals like AMD and new market entrants. The company remains a key player in the global chip industry, and this financial recovery adds to its efforts to navigate regulatory hurdles while focusing on innovation and market expansion.

With this payout, Intel has not only mitigated some of its past financial burdens but also set a precedent for how antitrust fines and interest claims may be handled in future EU cases.