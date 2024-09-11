Russia to spend $660 million to strengthen its Internet censorship infrastructure: Report

Russia's Ministry of Digital Development plans to spend nearly 60 billion roubles ($660 million) over the next five years to enhance its Internet censorship system known as Technical Measures to Combat Threats (TSPU), reports Reuters citing Forbes Russia. The goal is seemingly to strengthen tools that block virtual private networks (VPNs) and restrict access to content deemed illegal or restricted by the Russian government.

TSPU blocks VPNs and websites

Russia's homegrown TSPU system uses deep packet inpsection (DPI) to monitor and block access to services and websites that the Russian government considers harmful. The TSPU can be activated by various types of traffic, including IP-based, SNI-based (Server Name Indication), and QUIC-based (Quick UDP Internet Connection), resulting in six distinct blocking mechanisms. The TSPU system, is controlled by Roskomnadzor, a government agency responsible for blocking services (such as the Telegram messenger) and websites.

TSPU was formalized under a 2019 law requiring Internet service providers to install equipment supplied by the government to ensure 'stability and security of the Internet.' The system — which is a complex of hardware and software — has been in place for several years, with over 6,000 devices installed across Russia by 2022.

In the next five years (2025-2030), there are plans to upgrade the existing TSPU systems and install new ones at communication nodes, taking into account network expansion and the yearly increase in traffic. As part of the TSPU modernization, new hardware and software will be acquired, and the system's capabilities will be enhanced by creating new signatures and updating current ones. Additionally, the development of the Automated Security System (ASBI), which is Roskomnadzor's official name of the system for blocking content and defending against DDoS attacks, will boost TSPU's bandwidth to 725.6 Tbps and increase its efficiency in blocking VPNs.

In fact, blocking VPU is the main focus of this upgrade as VPNs are commonly used by Russian citizens to bypass government blocks on websites, including YouTube, and for access to independent media. While Roskomnadzor has already made significant strides in curbing VPN usage, this new funding will enhance its capacity to do so, aiming to block 96% of VPNs.

However, experts point out that TSPU may still struggle to block all VPN protocols. While the system can identify and block common VPN protocols like OpenVPN and WireGuard, other protocols remain difficult to track. This indicates that the battle between VPN developers and government censors will likely continue, with each side adapting to the other’s strategies.

Mazay Banzaev, who operates a popular Amnezia VPN service, expressed confidence in a Forbes interview that software developers will continue to innovate ways to bypass government restrictions, regardless of how much the Russian government invests in its censorship systems.

Russia's control over the Internet is increasing

Officially, this $660 million initiative is part of a broader government project aimed at digital transformation and the development of the data economy. Other activities include developing a unified platform to combat fraud and a system to block phishing websites.

However, Russia's control over Internet content has increased since its invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The government has blacklisted opposition media websites and banned foreign social media platforms, portraying this as part of a larger information war with the West. This new wave of censorship reflects the countries intensigied efforts to manage online narratives and block access to opposition voices.

The TSPU system has evidently been prioritized in the government's recent budget as the new 60 billion rouble allocation far exceeda Roskomnadzor's entire 2023 budget of 32.15 billion roubles ($354 million). This indicates the significance of Russia's plans on expanding its censorship infrastructure, especially in light of increased geopolitical tensions.