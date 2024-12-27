The South Korean government has greenlit the Yongin Semiconductor National Industrial Complex three months earlier than expected, which will significantly reduce the project planning timeline, reports BusinessKorea. The science park is said to be the world's largest semiconductor hub, accommodating multiple fabs, power plants, and fab suppliers.

The Yongin Semiconductor National Industrial Complex spans 7.28 square kilometers (equivalent to 1,020 soccer fields or 3.6 times the size of Monaco, or about half the size of Beverly Hills). It will feature six major semiconductor fabrication plants, three power plants, and 60 small and medium-sized enterprises specializing in materials, parts, and equipment necessary to keep the fabs operating. The first semiconductor plant in YSNIC is expected to begin operations by 2030.

Bringing together major makers of microelectronics — such as Samsung and SK hynix — and their suppliers in one large Yongin Semiconductor Cluster is a smart move from the South Korean government as it will enable close collaboration between chipmakers and their suppliers, which might speed up the development of new process technologies and/or shrinking time-to-yield.

The report says that the Yongin Cluster complex aims to attract private investments totaling 300 trillion won ($203.75 billion), generate an estimated 1.6 million jobs, and add 700 trillion won ($475.41 billion) in production value once completed.

ConstructionThe construction of the Yongin Cluster, initially planned for 2029, will begin in December 2026, a leap forward of three and a half years. To do so, the Korean government expedited land compensation processes, which are set to start next year, and intends to expand critical infrastructure like roads, water, and electricity as soon as possible. In addition to its industrial scope, the complex will include residential areas, creating a small mixed-use city.

The approval ceremony occurred at Samsung Electronics' Giheung Campus in Gyeonggi Province on December 26. The event brought together key participants, including Samsung Electronics and SK hynix and representatives from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport, Gyeonggi Province, Yongin City, Korea Land and Housing Corporation (LH). During the gathering, officials unveiled a detailed development blueprint for the Yongin Semiconductor National Industrial Complex to highlight the government's dedication to advancing the country's semiconductor sector.