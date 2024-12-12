US targets China's solar dominance with 50% tariffs on solar wafers and polysilicon — tungsten products will see a 25% increase

According to Bloomberg, The United States Trade Representative (USTR) will double tariffs on solar-grade polysilicon, wafers, and tungsten products imported from China to 50% starting January 1, 2025. The decision reportedly underscores efforts to counter China's dominance in the solar supply chain and strengthen domestic manufacturing, which aligns with the Biden administration’s clean energy goals.

These tariffs, initially imposed in response to alleged unfair trade practices by China, aim to address market distortions caused by subsidies and overcapacity in Chinese industries. Polysilicon and wafers are critical components in solar panel production, and China currently controls a large share of its global supply. The U.S. hopes the higher tariffs will incentivize local production and reduce reliance on imports.

“The tariff increases announced today will further blunt the harmful policies and practices by the People’s Republic of China. These actions will complement the domestic investments made under the Biden-Harris Administration to promote a clean energy economy while increasing the resilience of critical supply chains,” said Ambassador Katherine Tai of the USTR.

While the tariff hike aligns with broader policy initiatives, such as the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), it raises concerns about potential cost increases for solar projects. Higher import duties might lead to price hikes for solar modules, potentially slowing down renewable energy adoption. Industry leaders emphasize the need to balance tariffs with incentives for domestic production to build a resilient and competitive solar supply chain.

The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and other trade organizations have highlighted the importance of investments in upstream manufacturing, including polysilicon and wafer facilities, to fill critical gaps in the U.S. solar sector. This move is expected to stimulate demand for domestic solar manufacturing but could also present challenges for developers relying on affordable imports.

The increased tariffs are part of a broader U.S. strategy to address trade imbalances and ensure ethical sourcing of materials; given concerns over forced labor practices in China’s Xinjiang region, a significant polysilicon producer, the U.S. aims to lead in sustainable and equitable clean energy production by aligning trade policies with environmental and human rights objectives.