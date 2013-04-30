Trending

AMD Launches the FX-4350 and FX-6350 Piledriver CPUs

By

The latest additions to AMD's FX series of CPUs are essentially faster and hungrier versions of the FX-4300 and FX-6300 processors.

AMD has refreshed its lineup of FX processors with the launch of the FX-4350 and FX-6350, which are both based on the “Piledriver” architecture, feature an AM3+ socket, and support the “latest instructions including AVX and FMA3.”

The new CPUs can essentially be viewed as faster and less energy-efficient versions of their predecessors since both the FX-4350 and FX-6350 feature a 400 MHz increase in base clock and 30 W higher TDP than the FX-4300 and FX-6300, respectively.

A summary of the new processors' specifications and their respective retail prices are tabulated below.

SKUCoresClockTurbo ClockL3 cacheTDPPrice
FX-430043.8 GHz4.0 GHz4 MB95 Watt$122
FX-435044.2 GHz4.3 GHz8 MB125 Watt$122
FX-630063.5 GHz4.1 GHz8 MB95 Watt$132
FX-635063.9 GHz4.2 GHz8 MB125 Watt$132
26 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Dark Lord of Tech 30 April 2013 19:02
    Nice deals.
    Reply
  • vmem 30 April 2013 19:04
    cmon, less piledriver refresh, more steamroller development!!!
    on a side note, these FX-chips look better and better for the budget builder
    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 30 April 2013 19:06
    I agree , on a budget , gotta love them!
    Reply
  • bustapr 30 April 2013 19:06
    thats quite an interesting price. usually tdp is not a big factor in pricing, but this time you getto choose between a lower power/slower cpu and a higher power/faster cpu at the same price. i like having this choice.
    Reply
  • rolli59 30 April 2013 19:23
    Looks just like overclocked versions on CPU's with unlocked multipliers.
    Reply
  • Estix 30 April 2013 19:26
    10739982 said:
    Looks just like overclocked versions on CPU's with unlocked multipliers.

    Overclocked, but not necessarily higher-binned, if they have higher TDPs, they may have slightly higher stock voltages, and lower headroom for OC'ing.
    Reply
  • Cazalan 30 April 2013 19:36
    The 32nm process has matured. They get some higher binned parts.
    The pricing is still odd. Who wouldn't pay $10 more for 50% more cores?
    Reply
  • twelve25 30 April 2013 19:53
    I will be interested to see the FX-4350 game benchmarks. It's pretty apparent from benchmarks that games don't use more than 4 cores right now so the 4.3/4.3Ghz could make it the fastest AMD gaming chip.
    Reply
  • twelve25 30 April 2013 19:56
    10740036 said:
    The 32nm process has matured. They get some higher binned parts.
    The pricing is still odd. Who wouldn't pay $10 more for 50% more cores?

    That was always the problem with the 4300/6300 choice, too. The Quad cores should be $110 max for it to be attractive.



    Reply
  • christop 30 April 2013 21:15
    I like the prices..
    Reply