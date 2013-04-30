AMD Launches the FX-4350 and FX-6350 Piledriver CPUs

AMD has refreshed its lineup of FX processors with the launch of the FX-4350 and FX-6350, which are both based on the “Piledriver” architecture, feature an AM3+ socket, and support the “latest instructions including AVX and FMA3.”

The new CPUs can essentially be viewed as faster and less energy-efficient versions of their predecessors since both the FX-4350 and FX-6350 feature a 400 MHz increase in base clock and 30 W higher TDP than the FX-4300 and FX-6300, respectively.

A summary of the new processors' specifications and their respective retail prices are tabulated below.