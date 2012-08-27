Trending

New Android PC-On-A-Stick Offers More Power Than MK802

Another Android mini-PC stick hits the market, this time with double the power.

Earlier in May, we caught a glimpse of the MK802, a USB-stick shaped mini-PC featuring Android 4.0. With the device, all you'd have to do is connect a wireless keyboard, mouse, and mini-HDMI cable and you could have Android 4.0 up and running on any HDMI enabled TV. Now, a new Android-stick has hit the market, this time with twice the power.

This new stick from YouTube user Renobotes features a Rockchip RK3066 dual-core ARM Cortex-A9 processor clocked at 1.6GHz and 1GB of DDR3 RAM, a big improvement over the MK802, which offers a single-core 1.5GHz ARM Cortex A-8 processor and 512MB of RAM. In addition to the higher processing power, the stick features 4GB of internal storage along with microSD expansion.

With an Antutu benchmark score of 5556, the device doesn't beat out the newest powerhouse smartphones, but scores well in the range of the Kindle Fire tablet or LG Optimus X2. With an $89 price tag, the device comes in at just $15 above the MK802, but the only way to get one at the moment is to contact the YouTube user directly.

22 Comments Comment from the forums
  • burnley14 27 August 2012 21:31
    That's a pretty awesome idea.

    Question: what is the power source? If it requires an additional power cable the concept is destroyed.
  • maqsabre 27 August 2012 21:41
    i don't get how this could be useful
  • weierstrass 27 August 2012 22:01
    Is this real? All images are rendered.
  • nebun 27 August 2012 22:12
    so does this thing have it's own power supply?....if it does not then it's not a computer....especially if you have to plug it in computer to read that info on it....to me it looks more like a storage device
  • nafhan 27 August 2012 22:14
    Rockchip... that's my only concern here. The specs look great for the price. I'd just be worried that we might see something similar to the USB controller problems that the Raspberry Pi has.

  • spookie 27 August 2012 23:08
    Not too bad!
  • saturnus 28 August 2012 00:30
    burnley14Question: what is the power source? If it requires an additional power cable the concept is destroyed.
    I would imagine that it is powered by pin 18 +5V on the HDMI plug although that will require the power consumption to be less than 250mW (or 50mA).
  • gsacks 28 August 2012 01:27
    Although they don't seem to pushing this usage model, I would think it would also worked plugged into an HDMI input on a home theater receiver, which would be important to anyone with a surround sound speaker set-up. Most older model HDTVs do not have a digital audio return channel.
  • dalethepcman 28 August 2012 01:41
    touchscreen monitor + android on a stick = cheap desktop pc.

    "Dumb" tv, + wireless keyboard / mouse = super smart tv.
  • suture 28 August 2012 03:21
    A home lcd tv with android?, if this goes mainstream the netbooks/laptops market will take a big hit.
    Nowdays most home users only have a laptop to do basic stuff (youtube/fb/ watch movies, music,etc) . if they can do that on a TV why bother to buy a laptop?
