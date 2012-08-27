New Android PC-On-A-Stick Offers More Power Than MK802

Earlier in May, we caught a glimpse of the MK802, a USB-stick shaped mini-PC featuring Android 4.0. With the device, all you'd have to do is connect a wireless keyboard, mouse, and mini-HDMI cable and you could have Android 4.0 up and running on any HDMI enabled TV. Now, a new Android-stick has hit the market, this time with twice the power.

This new stick from YouTube user Renobotes features a Rockchip RK3066 dual-core ARM Cortex-A9 processor clocked at 1.6GHz and 1GB of DDR3 RAM, a big improvement over the MK802, which offers a single-core 1.5GHz ARM Cortex A-8 processor and 512MB of RAM. In addition to the higher processing power, the stick features 4GB of internal storage along with microSD expansion.

With an Antutu benchmark score of 5556, the device doesn't beat out the newest powerhouse smartphones, but scores well in the range of the Kindle Fire tablet or LG Optimus X2. With an $89 price tag, the device comes in at just $15 above the MK802, but the only way to get one at the moment is to contact the YouTube user directly.