Amusing Windows Phone Error Asks User to Insert Install Disc

Just in case you needed further proof that Windows Phone 8 is running on the same kernel as Windows on desktop, look no further. This hilarious error prompts users to insert their Windows installation disc and restart their "computer."

Ordinary Windows phone users need not worry about receiving this absurd solution. According to Microsoft's Windows Phone support (via their Twitter account), ordinary Windows phone users will never encounter this error. The user that tweeted Windows Phone support had apparently been flashing his phone when he encountered this error. So, unless you're messing around with your Windows Phone, you don't need to worry about trying to figure out how to cram a CD into a cell phone.