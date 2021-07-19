How to Get a Windows 11 ISO File and Do a Clean Install

Many people are moving their PCs to Windows 11 by upgrading an existing install of Windows 10. However, in order to do that, you must have an activated copy of Windows 10 with its own product key on the computer in the first place. But what if you just want to throw Windows 11 onto an old or experimental PC, without having to install an activated copy of the prior operating system first?

Using tools from a site called UUP dump, you can download a Windows 11 ISO file of the latest build and use that to either create a bootable install USB Flash drive or install the OS directly in a virtual machine. You can even get away with skipping the product key so you can run the new operating system completely for free (at least for now).

Note that this method may also allow you to install Windows 11 on PCs that don't meet the new operating system's minimum requirements (4GB of RAM, TPM, Secure Boot). In testing, we used a Windows 11 ISO on two different virtual machines, both of which had just 2GB of RAM, no TPM and no Secure Boot. We did not get any warnings and the install worked without issue. We did not have a physical PC that didn't meet requirements to test with.

How to Get a Windows 11 ISO File

Before you can begin your install, you need to get a Windows 11 ISO file. If you've installed Windows 10 or even a build of Linux before, you'll know that ISO files are disk images you can use to create a bootable USB Flash drive, write to an optical disc or boot a virtual machine off of.

Microsoft itself does not make a Windows 11 ISO files available, instead expecting you to run an in-place upgrade of Windows 10. Therefore, you need to use a site called uupdump.net, which gives you a script you can use to download the necessary files from Microsoft and turn them into a Windows 11 ISO.

1. Navigate to uupdump.net.

2. Click the x64 button next "Latest Dev Channel build." The arm64 version is for non-x86 computers and can be used to install Windows 11 on a Raspberry Pi.

Click x64 next to Latest Dev Channel Build to get the latest Windows 11 ISO. (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

3. Select the latest build. In our tests, there was only one choice on this screen.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

4. Click Next.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

5. Select the Windows edition you want. and click Next. We chose Windows Home for our Windows 11 ISO.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

6. Select "Download and convert to ISO" and check "Include updates" and then click "Create download package." A small zip file will download to your PC. This is not the Windows 11 ISO, but it will be used to download it.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

7. Unzip the file and place its contents in a dedicated folder.

8. Double-click uup_download_windows.cmd in the folder with the downloaded files.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

9. Click "Run Anyway," if Windows 10 warns you that this is an unrecognized app.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

A command prompt window will open, running a batch file that downloads all the necessary files from Microsoft and creates the Windows 11 ISO file for you. This process will take several minutes or perhaps longer, depending on your Internet connection.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

10. Press 0 to exit when the script finishes downloading the Windows 11 ISO.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

A Windows 11 ISO file will appear in the folder where you placed uup_download_windows.cmd.

Making a Bootable Windows 11 Install Disk

Unless you're just installing Windows 11 onto a virtual machine, in which case you can skip to step 19, you will need to create a bootable Windows 11 install disk from the data in your Windows 11 ISO file. For that, you'll need an empty USB Flash drive that's at least 8GB.

One thing that makes this process tricky is that, if you use a popular Flash drive "burning" program such as Rufus, it will create an NTFS-formatted boot drive, because the main installation file is more than 4GB and therefore cannot live on a FAT32 partition. The problem with an NTFS drive is that you'd have to disable Secure Boot (in your BIOS) in order to boot from it and Windows 11 requires Secure Boot so the installer may tell you that you're not meeting the requirements.

To solve this problem and create a USB Flash drive that can both hold your files and boot on a Secure Boot-enabled PC, follow these steps.

11. Connect your USB Flash drive. Please note that you will be erasing all the data on it.

12. Open the Disk Management app. You can find it by searching for "partitions" and clicking the top result.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

13. Delete all partitions on your USB drive by right clicking on each and selecting "Delete Volume.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

14. Create a new, 1GB partition and format it as FAT32. You initiate this process by right clicking on the unallocated space and selecting New Simple Volume. You can name it anything you want. This will be the partition that contains the files you need for booting.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

15. Create a second partition and format it as NTFS. It should take all the remaining disk space.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

16. Mount the ISO file by right clicking it and selecting Mount. This will allow you to browse the Windows 11 ISO as if it were a physical disk and copy files from it.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

17. Copy all the files and folders, except the "sources" folder, from the Windows 11 ISO to the FAT32 partition on the USB drive.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

18. Create an empty folder called "sources" on the USB drive's FAT32 partition and copy only the boot.wim file into it from the original "sources" folder on the Windows 11 ISO.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

19. Copy all the files and folders from the Windows 11 ISO, including those you copied before, onto the NTFS partition of the USB drive.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

You should now have a USB Flash drive that can boot on a computer that has Secure Boot enabled.

Installing Windows 11 on the Target PC

20. Boot your target PC off of the USB installation drive. You may need to hit a key or re-arrange the boot order to boot from USB.

21. Select your language (if it's not already selected) and click Next.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

22. Enter a valid product key or click "I don't have a product key." Then click Next.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

23. Accept the license agreement and click Next.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

24. Select Custom Install.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

25. Choose the installation drive and click Next.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The installer will copy some files and may reboot at this point.

26. Select your country or region (if it's not selected) and click Yes. Also, select your keyboard layout when prompted.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

27. Name your PC and click Next.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

28. Sign in with your Microsoft account.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

29. Create a PIN for quick logins.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

30. Click "Set up as new device" (or you can restore a previous config).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

31. Enable or disable privacy settings and click Next.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

32. Select your interests to help customize Windows 11's recommendations or, better yet, click Skip.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

33. Set up OneDrive or select Only store files on this device.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Windows will now take a few minutes to complete the install process.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

When it's done, you should see the Windows 11 desktop. Now you can play around with Windows 11 or tweak some settings. For example, you can make Windows 11 look like Windows 10, move the Windows 11 taskbar to the top or get back the old Windows 10 File Explorer in Windows 11.