New AMD Radeon Driver 17.9.1. Offers Fixes, Stability

By

AMD GPU users have another driver to download today. Whereas previous versions of the Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition featured optimizations for specific games, version 17.9.1 focused on stability improvements for the software as well as multiple fixes.

In terms of stability, the new driver repairs a few issues. This includes mouse stuttering when Radeon WattMan or other third-party GPU monitoring apps are running. It also fixes the appearance of random corruption in Microsoft productivity apps. There are also some game-specific fixes as well. Those using GPUs with the first generation of Graphics Core Next microarchitecture won’t have a hang or crash when playing Titanfall 2. In addition, Guild Wars 2 players can now use the Radeon ReLive Toolbar and Instant Replay features without encountering any issues. For the full list of fixed issues, you can take a look at the list below.

Fixed Issues After resuming from sleep and playing back video content the system may become unresponsive on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.Radeon ReLive Toolbar and Instant Replay features may experience issues or fail to work when playing Guild Wars 2.Mouse stuttering may be observed on some Radeon RX graphics products when Radeon WattMan is open and running in the background or other third party GPU information polling apps are running in the background.Radeon Software Installer may shrink or appear very small when installing on some 4K HDTVs.Radeon Settings may sometimes experience a hang or crash when viewing the Display tab.Moonlight Blade may fail to launch on some Radeon Graphics Core Next series products.Titanfall 2 may experience a hang or crash on some Radeon GCN1.0 series graphics products.Random corruption may appear in Microsoft desktop productivity applications.

As always, there are still some known issues that pop up in the wake of a new driver. GPU scaling on some apps that use DirectX 11 might not work, and those with a multi-monitor setup might also notice some corruption or a green screen effect on their secondary monitor when the PC enters sleep mode when content is playing. Those who play Overwatch might also experience some hanging issues depending on your system configurations.

For the the full list of known issues as well as a more detailed version of the new driver, you can visit AMD’s page about it. To get the driver, be sure to visit AMD’s download page.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • peimad10 07 September 2017 23:46
    How about something useful........like Crossfire support!!
    Reply
  • chicofehr 08 September 2017 04:23
    have they brought back presets that were in additional settings? Switching between extended and eyefinity makes it essential.
    Reply
  • DerekA_C 09 September 2017 04:35
    sure glad I saved up and got away from amd, waited for Vega to be super disappointed and angry with AMD on the GPU side but my Evga 1080ti Hybrid ftw3 that OC's itself to 2ghz right out the box running in a mini itx build fractal design nano s looks awesome.
    Reply
  • stefan.cork 11 September 2017 09:49
    Since 17.7.2 i cannot use these anymore. 17.7.1 is the latest that works for me. Issue is that when opening games like ARK or CItadel the menu doesnt refresh. If i alt+tab i get a new refresh once, Im on RX480 8GB win 10. THis is terrible...! All the hype about vega fixes etc but they brake the older ones!!!
    Reply