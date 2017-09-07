New AMD Radeon Driver 17.9.1. Offers Fixes, Stability

AMD GPU users have another driver to download today. Whereas previous versions of the Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition featured optimizations for specific games, version 17.9.1 focused on stability improvements for the software as well as multiple fixes.



In terms of stability, the new driver repairs a few issues. This includes mouse stuttering when Radeon WattMan or other third-party GPU monitoring apps are running. It also fixes the appearance of random corruption in Microsoft productivity apps. There are also some game-specific fixes as well. Those using GPUs with the first generation of Graphics Core Next microarchitecture won’t have a hang or crash when playing Titanfall 2. In addition, Guild Wars 2 players can now use the Radeon ReLive Toolbar and Instant Replay features without encountering any issues. For the full list of fixed issues, you can take a look at the list below.

Fixed Issues After resuming from sleep and playing back video content the system may become unresponsive on Radeon RX Vega series graphics products.Radeon ReLive Toolbar and Instant Replay features may experience issues or fail to work when playing Guild Wars 2.Mouse stuttering may be observed on some Radeon RX graphics products when Radeon WattMan is open and running in the background or other third party GPU information polling apps are running in the background.Radeon Software Installer may shrink or appear very small when installing on some 4K HDTVs.Radeon Settings may sometimes experience a hang or crash when viewing the Display tab.Moonlight Blade may fail to launch on some Radeon Graphics Core Next series products.Titanfall 2 may experience a hang or crash on some Radeon GCN1.0 series graphics products.Random corruption may appear in Microsoft desktop productivity applications.

As always, there are still some known issues that pop up in the wake of a new driver. GPU scaling on some apps that use DirectX 11 might not work, and those with a multi-monitor setup might also notice some corruption or a green screen effect on their secondary monitor when the PC enters sleep mode when content is playing. Those who play Overwatch might also experience some hanging issues depending on your system configurations.

For the the full list of known issues as well as a more detailed version of the new driver, you can visit AMD’s page about it. To get the driver, be sure to visit AMD’s download page.