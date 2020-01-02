AMD Navi 12 GPU Spotted in CompuBench Database

Over the past couple weeks we've spotted leaked specifications for the upcoming AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card and some rumored performance numbers. Now we may have new information on the card's GPU, thanks to data in the CompuBench database, spotted by hardware leaker Komachi.

The data doesn't explicitly mention the RX 5600 XT, but rather the GFX1011, which is otherwise known as the Navi 12 core. It is written to have 18 WGP compute units, which equates to 36 CUs since each WGP CU unit packs two compute units. This translates to 2,304 stream processors. Most interestingly, the maximum core clock is listed as 1,144 MHz.

For comparison, the AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT packs 40 CU units and has 2,560 stream processors and runs at up to 1,905 MHz.

Given this data, it's hard to believe that this will be the GPU for the RX 5600 XT graphics card -but not impossible. The biggest catch is that it has 90% of the silicon as the RX 5700 XT, or the same amount as the RX 5700, making it just a lower-clocked version of the RX 5700.

No information was present about the memory size or interface, which can still have an effect on performance. We reckon it's very possible that this is the RX 5600 XT's GPU, but the core clock seems too low.