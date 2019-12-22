AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT Benchmarks Posted: Performance Could be On-Par With Vega 56

Just yesterday we reported about the AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT's rumored specifications, which stated that the card would carry 1920 SPs and feature 6 GB of GDDR6 memory. Although today's report doesn't confirm the core count, it seemingly confirms the 6 GB of GDDR6 rumor again and brings in a heap of 3DMark benchmarks.

The data comes as courtesy of reddit user _Rogame, which was spotted by VideoCardz .

The tests were conducted on an OEM HP system packed with an Intel Core i7 9700, paired with 16GB of DDR4 memory and a 128GB SSDD. The card was also tested in a system with an i7 4700, but for the sake of brevity, we'll only look at the tests in the modern system.

3DMark Test Scores RX 5500 XT 8 GB RX 5600 XT 6 GB RX 5700 XT 8 GB Difference vs. 5500 Time Spy Extreme n/a 2815 4157 n/a Time Spy 4800 6446 9302 +34% Fire Strike Ultra 3500 4756 6881 +36% Fire Strike Extreme 6800 9198 13395 +35% Fire Strike 14300 18906 27475 + 31%

As you can see from the table, the RX 5600 XT 6 GB performs about 31 to 36 percent better than the RX 5500 XT 8 GB card, which puts it right on the money where we predicted the performance to be: right on-par with the somewhat dated Radeon RX Vega 56 graphics card.

At the end of the day though, it will all depend on pricing whether these cards are interesting or not. The Radeon RX 5500 XT in its 8GB flavor carries an MSRP of $199, and though the RX 5700 XT carried a $449 MSRP, prices have come down since its launch with some units available for about $400, and higher-end cards hovering around the MSRP. For this 6GB variant of the RX 5600 XT, if the rumored performance is true, we would expect an MSRP around the $269 dollar mark. However, with the RX 5500 XT being available with 8GB for less, we reckon there will also be a higher-capacity card with a slightly higher price tag.

AMD's RX 5600 XT is rumored to launch in the 3rd week of January 2020, so we expect to see its announcement around CES in the first weeks of January.