Radeon RX 5600 XT Specifications Reportedly Listed

The Radeon RX 5600 XT may be closer to the Radeon RX 5700 than we think.

Navi 10
According to one Redditor, whose post was subsequently deleted, the specifications for a Radeon RX 5600 XT were posted for a brief moment, revealing some possible details about AMD's unreleased graphics card. 

The Radeon RX 5600 XT reportedly features 2,304 Stream Processors (SPs), meaning it could be using the same Navi 10 silicon as the Radeon RX 5700. The graphics card was listed with 6GB of GDDR6 memory running at 1,500 MHz  (12,000 MHz effective) across a 192-bit memory interface. The Radeon RX 5600 XT is allegedly capable of delivering up to 288 GBps of memory bandwidth, 35.5% lower than the Radeon RX 5700.

Radeon RX 5600 XT (as posted)Typical Radeon RX 5700
Architecture (GPU)RDNA (Navi 10)RDNA (Navi 10)
Shading Units2,3042,304
Texture Units144144
ROPs6464
Base Clock Rate1,235 MHz1,515 MHz
Game Clock Rate1,460 MHz1,675 MHz
Boost Clock Rate1,620 MHz1,750 MHz
Memory Clock12 GBps14 GBps
Memory Capacity6GB GDDR68GB GDDR6
Memory Bus192-bit256-bit
Memory Bandwidth288 GBps448 GBps
L2 Cache4MB4MB
TDP??
Transistor Count10.3 billion10.3 billion
Die Size251 mm²251 mm²

The Radeon RX 5600 XT allegedly operates with a 1,235 MHz base clock, 1,460 MHz game clock, and 1,620 MHz boost clock. The graphics card was apparently listed with a factory overclock so it's impossible to guess the reference specifications for AMG's GPU at this time. 

The description, which reportedly appeared on ASRock's website, didn't specify the graphics card's TDP (thermal design power), but given the lower clock speeds, it should consume less power than a Radeon RX 5700. 

The leaked card reportedly measures 240.6 x 126.5 x 53mm. It is said to sport one HDMI 2.0b port and three DisplayPort 1.4 outputs with DSC 1.2a support. This is the same configuration of display outputs on the vanilla Radeon RX 5700.

In summary, the Radeon RX 5600 XT appears to be a lower-clocked version of the Radeon RX 5700 with slower memory and a restricted memory bus. If the information is correct, it seems strange that AMD would offer the Radeon RX 5600 XT with 6GB of GDDR6 when the Radeon RX 5500 XT is available with up to 8GB.

Theoretically, you can downclock a Radeon RX 5700, and it would be a pretty good representation of the performance that you could expect from the approaching Radeon RX 5600 XT. Either way, you should still wait for our in-depth review.

The Radeon RX 5600 XT is anticipated to make its debut at CES 2020, which takes place at Las Vegas during January 7 to 10.