Trending

New Radeon ReLive Driver Is Ready For ‘Star Wars: Battlefront II’

By

AMD released a new version of its Radeon Software Crimson ReLive driver.

The new Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.11.2 offers support for the recently released EA title, Star Wars: Battlefront II. (Yes, Star Wars: Battelfront II, and all of the miscellaneous controversy therein.) The driver also comes with a plethora of bug fixes that include recording issues with Radeon ReLive, crashes from disabling or enabling Crossfire on select HD7000 graphics products, Radeon WattMan interface and setting application issues, and problems resuming from display off and sleep modes with secondary extended displays.

You can download the new Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.11.2 at AMD’s website.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • mcmahoon12 17 November 2017 13:27
    I am glad that EA has the negative light shinning on them. Their so obvious nefarious profit practices need to investigated in the public eye. After all, you can only use the "blame the consumer through relying on market research" excuse so much. I used to love EA back in the Madden 64 days.
    Reply
  • Malicex64 17 November 2017 14:01
    Seriously agree. EA needs to be hit hard in the pocketbook for this one. I for one am hoping that they lose the licensing rights to the Star Wars franchise after Disney publicly scolds them for not representing the Star Wars family's values.
    Reply
  • poochiepiano 17 November 2017 16:08
    20388310 said:
    not representing the Star Wars family's values.

    But making lots of money is the most Disney value of all...

    Reply
  • Malicex64 17 November 2017 16:13
    20388722 said:
    20388310 said:
    not representing the Star Wars family's values.

    But making lots of money is the most Disney value of all...

    Oh I agree, but it's also while wearing the mask of wholesomeness and Americana. Even though Disney likely has nothing to do with the whole lootbox fiasco, they have to pretend to stick up for the customer when an angry mob is waving pitchforks when their IP is involved.

    Reply