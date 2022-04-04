AMD Radeon RX 6400 Spotted at Retail in China and Argentina

Online retailer listings for AMD Radeon RX 6400 graphics cards have been spotted today. Twitter tech treasure trove momomo_us has highlighted cards being sold in China (JD.com) and in Argentina (unspecified retailer). The best pricing in these early listings isn't very good at all. For example, the Chinese pricing roughly translates to $235, but the Argentine pricing is quite laughable at over $480.

(Image credit: MyDrivers)

Above you can see a screenshot of an RX 6400 listing from China, via MyDrivers. Next to the card you can see the specs listed – but these were publicly disclosed by AMD on January 5, 2022, when it also revealed the infamous RX 6500 XT, so no surprises. What is more interesting is the design of the card – a single slot low-profile blower style design – but remember it is only 53W TDP.

Perhaps more surprising is the pricing. Coming in at 1,499 Chinese Yuan ($235) is a significant overshoot compared to the expected 1,000 Yuan ($156), according to the source. If you have been watching our price tracking coverage of the AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT, this higher-end offering has already been cut to as low as $169 before sales tax, in some regions.

(Image credit: Future)

The source's South American listings weren't very clear but it didn't take long for us to find our own Argentinean listing, which you can see above. This sample is a familiar MSI Aero ITX design which is appealingly short but is a double slot product. The URL, page heading, product heading, and part code in the LezamaPC components listing all specify an "MSI Radeon RX 6400 Aero ITX 4G," but sadly the description text discusses the older RX 560, so someone needs to finish their edits.

LezamaPC appears to have 69 of these cards in stock at the time of writing. However, we don't think they will be flying off shelves at the advertised 53,240 pesos, as that is roughly $480. The listings highlighted by momomo_us weren't much better, with the lowest being 48,213 pesos, or $434.

As for expected Radeon RX 6400 performance, our most recent observations indicate that it is going to be 30% slower than the RX 6500 XT. MyDrivers says that it will be "slightly slower than the GTX 1650." At launch the RX 6500 XT was demonstrated easily outpacing the GTX 1650 in modern titles. As ever, please take these estimations with a pinch of salt until official information is revealed.

In some ways it is good to see that this graphics card isn't destined to be an OEM only product. The pricing indications are not good at this time but it should settle down a week or two after official availability, as long as supplies are ample.

Lastly, let us recap the tech specs of the RX 6400, which are officially known, next to its closest brethren.

RX 6400 RX 6500 XT RX 6600 Cores 768 1024 1792 Ray accelerators 12 16 28 GPU clocks (up to) 2321 MHz 2815 MHz 2491 MHz GDDR6 config 4GB on 64-bit bus 4GB on 64-bit bus 8GB on 128-bit bus Bandwidth 112 GBps 128 GBps 224 GBps TDP 53W 107W 132W

With graphics card availability on the up and pricing getting more reasonable by the week, it is a good time to look over our frequently updated best graphics cards list.