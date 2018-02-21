Trending

Everything You Need To Know About AMD's Raven Ridge

AMD debuted Raven Ridge, a new set of Ryzen CPUs with onboard Radeon Vega graphics.

Yes, we've spelled that out--Ryzen CPUs with Vega graphics--when "APU" (Accelerated Processing Units) would seemingly do just fine. AMD has used the term for many years to refer to its CPUs that have integrated graphics, but with the launch of Raven Ridge, the company has shied away from it. When pressed, AMD has given us somewhat mixed messages about whether or not to use "APU" any longer. The company is not using "APU" internally when referring to Raven Ridge chips, preferring, we guess, to spell it out upon every mention, but it still refers to older APUs as "APUs." We've been told that we can use "APU" to describe Raven Ridge chips if we want--that is, the term is not inaccurate--but for branding purposes, it seems that AMD wants to hammer home the point that Raven Ridge is composed of Zen CPU cores and Radeon Vega graphics.  

It's not hard to understand why AMD wants "Vega" mentioned as much as possible. Raven Ridge arrives at a time when the discrete GPU market is plagued by high prices and low availability, and an adequate integrated solution has never been more appealing, especially if you intend to wait out the storm.

We've covered the new AMD processors (that is, Ryzen CPUs with Radeon Vega graphics, formerly known as APUs) extensively with a series of reviews, news posts, and in-depth analysis. For your convenience, here's a list of everything you need to know about AMD's latest silicon. Keep this page bookmarked and catch the latest as we pump out more content.

Reviews: 

AMD Ryzen 5 2400G ReviewAMD Ryzen 3 2200G ReviewAMD Raven Ridge Thermal/Power AnalysisAMD Ryzen 5 2400G Delidded

News:

Motherboard OEMs Release New AM4 BIOSesRaven Ridge UnboxedAMD Raven Ridge Boot Kit

Reference:

Best CPUsIntel & AMD Processor Hierarchy All CPUs Content

AMD Ryzen 5 2400G

AMD Ryzen 3 2200G

11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • KidHorn 21 February 2018 14:59
    So, for those of us who don't have an older AM4 processor, how are we supposed to put together a system? The motherboards don't work OOB with the new processors and require a BIOS update.
    Reply
  • iguanac64 21 February 2018 15:20
    https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2018/02/amd-sending-out-free-processors-to-solve-firmware-flashing-catch-22/
    Reply
  • richardvday 21 February 2018 15:21
    Buy one already updated, if you already bought one contact the company. They do updates for you in some cases and worst case AMD will send you a boot kit which is an older cpu and heatsink to update your bios with and then you just send the cpu back when done.
    Reply
  • Chris Fetters 21 February 2018 16:18
    Everything You Need To Know About AMD's Raven Ridge: It's the gosh dang flipping shiz, and the kind of balanced all-in-one that Intel would give their left nut to have (and our currently doing just that, having dumped truckloads of $ to steal Raja Koduri from AMD, and continuing to dump truckloads at his efforts to make it happen).
    Reply
  • jawnTEM 21 February 2018 18:00
    One approach would be to do your build using one of these new Raven R chips (or a low end AMD CPU like an R 1300X), with the intention of upgrading to a better CPU and/or dedicated graphics later when they become available. I'm doing something similar with my AM4 build using a high end MB and a low end processor. Crypto has put a crimp in conventional build approaches.
    Reply
  • jawnTEM 21 February 2018 18:00
  • Shumok 21 February 2018 19:59
    Doobie Doobie Doo Wah Wah!
    Reply
  • gggplaya 22 February 2018 14:22
    20728398 said:
    So, for those of us who don't have an older AM4 processor, how are we supposed to put together a system? The motherboards don't work OOB with the new processors and require a BIOS update.

    It was 2 articles down on toms, AMD will send you a boot kit, which you'll have to send back: http://www.tomshardware.com/news/amd-raven-ridge-boot-kit,36552.html

    But, you could also buy your motherboard from a local store like Microcenter, boxes with updated bios's will have stickers on them which tell you it's ready for Raven Ridge. Microcenters prices are generally close to the internet.

    Reply
  • KidHorn 22 February 2018 14:51
    There's a micro center reasonably close to me, but I think I'll wait a few months. Prices will come down and I won't have to deal with a BIOS upgrade.
    Reply
  • DotNetMaster777 22 February 2018 21:02
    Raven Ridge has a nice price !!!
    Reply