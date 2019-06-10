AMD Ryzen 3 3200G and Ryzen 5 3400G: More Power, Even Better Value

(Image credit: AMD)

AMD has announced the latest Ryzen 3 3200G and Ryzen 5 3400G APUs (Accelerated Processing Units) at the "Next Horizon Gaming" event. As you can probably guess by the Ryzen 3000-series branding, the new APUs are the generational successors to the Ryzen 3 2200G and Ryzen 5 2400G parts.

Like its antecessor, the Ryzen 3 3200G continues to be a quad-core processor without the simultaneous multithreading (SMT) technology. However, it does come with a few surprises like higher operating clocks and more cache. The Ryzen 3 3200G has a 3.6 GHz base clock, 4 GHz boost clock and 6MB of cache.

The Ryzen 3 3200G employs Radeon Vega 8 graphics clocked at 1,250 MHz, which is 150 MHz faster than the Ryzen 3 2200G's iGPU (Integrated Graphics Processing Unit). AMD includes the Wraith Stealth CPU cooler with the Ryzen 3 3200G. Despite all the aformentioned improvements, the Ryzen 3 3200G still has a 65W TDP (thermal design power) and comes with a friendly $99 price tag.

Model Cores /Threads Base Clock Boost Clock Cache Graphics iGPU Base Clock TDP Suggested Price Ryzen 5 3400G 4 / 8 3.7 GHz 4.2 GHz 6MB Radeon RX Vega 11 1400 MHz 65W $149 Ryzen 5 2400G 4 / 8 3.6 GHz 3.9 GHz 4MB Radeon RX Vega 11 1250 MHz 65W $170 Ryzen 3 3200G 4 / 4 3.6 GHz 4.0 GHz 6MB Radeon Vega 8 1250 MHz 65W $99 Ryzen 3 2200G 4 / 4 3.5 GHz 3.7 GHz 4MB Radeon Vega 8 1100 MHz 65W $100

The Ryzen 5 3400G is touted as having the world's most powerful integrated graphics on a processor. The chip is equipped with four cores, eight threads and 6MB of cache. It runs with a 3.7 GHz base clock and 4.2 GHz boost clock. According to AMD, the Ryzen 5 3400G features high-quality metal TIM (thermal interface material) and support for automatic PBO (Precision Boost Overdrive) overclocking.

While it retains the same Radeon RX Vega 11 graphics, the Ryzen 5 3400G's iGPU operates with a 1,400 MHz base clock. Once again, we're looking at a 150 MHz improvement over the existing Ryzen 5 2400G. AMD's Wraith Spire CPU cooler is included with this SKU. Surprisingly, the Ryzen 5 3400G is expected to cost $149, which is even cheaper than the Ryzen 5 2400G that debuted at $170.

According to AMD's internal benchmarks, its Radeon RX Vega 11 is significantly faster than Intel's UHD Graphics 630 iGPU. From a gaming perspective, the Ryzen 5 3400G is capable of providing smooth gameplay above 30 frames per second at 1920x1080 resolution. However, AMD didn't specify which graphic presets were used in the tests.