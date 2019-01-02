AMD Ryzen 3000 Series Matisse CPUs Listed With Specs

Russian price tracking website e-Katalog has listed what is purportedly AMD's complete upcoming Ryzen 3000-series processor lineup. It’s notable that E-Katalog doesn't sell products. Instead, it lists pricing for a range of items, like household and computer equipment, electronics, home, and office products, much like PCPartPicker.

While the specifications fall in line with the recent AdoredTV leak, these listings could be placeholders and should be taken with a grain of salt. However, if there is any truth to the listings, AMD could really shake up the processor market with the new Ryzen chips.



The Ryzen 3000-series processors, allegedly codenamed Matisse, are purportedly based around AMD's Zen 2 processor microarchitecture, which makes them the successors to the current Pinnacle Ridge processors. However, unlike Pinnacle Ridge which was produced with GlobalFoundries' 12nm node, Matisse chips would be manufactured by TSMC on the 7nm production process.

AMD Ryzen 3000 Series Specifications

According to rumors, the third-generation Ryzen processors will reportedly receive both core and frequency upgrades. AMD is expected to bump up the Ryzen 3 3000 models four cores up to six, the Ryzen 5 3000 chips from six to eight, and the Ryzen 7 3000 parts from eight to 12.

The introduction of Ryzen 9 3000 processors with up to 16 cores and 32 threads is perhaps the most surprising aspect of the recent leaks because it would effectively push the mainstream AM4 platform into Threadripper territory, much like Intel has encroached upon its own HEDT lineup with its mainstream Core i9-9900K.

Processor Cores / Threads Base / Boost Clock TDP Price Debut Ryzen 3 3300 6 / 12 3.2 / 4.0GHz 50W $99 CES Ryzen 3 3300X 6 / 12 3.5 / 4.3GHz 65W $129 CES Ryzen 5 3600 8 / 16 3.6 / 4.4GHz 65W $178 CES Ryzen 5 3600X 8 / 16 4.0 / 4.8GHz 95W $229 CES Ryzen 7 3700 12 / 24 3.8 / 4.6GHz 95W $299 CES Ryzen 7 3700X 12 / 24 4.2 / 5.0GHz 105W $329 CES Ryzen 9 3800X 16 / 32 3.9 / 4.7GHz 125W $449 CES Ryzen 9 3850X 16 / 32 4.3 / 5.1GHz 135W $499 May 2019

According to the listings, the Ryzen 3 3300 runs at 3.2GHz with a 4GHz boost clock and 50W TDP (thermal design power), while the AMD Ryzen 3 3300X variant boasts a 3.5GHz base clock and 4.3GHz boost clock with a slightly higher 65W TDP. They are expected to cost no more than $130, which is almost unthinkable for a hexa-core chip.

The Russian website lists the Ryzen 5 3600 at 3.6GHz with a boost clock that reaches 4.4GHz. As for the Ryzen 5 3600X, the chip reportedly has a 4GHz base clock and 4.8GHz boost clock. The non-X variant comes with 65W TDP and the X variant with a 95W TDP.

Going up the Ryzen 3000-series ladder, the Ryzen 7 3700 is listed with a 3.8GHz base clock, 4.6GHz boost clock, and 95W TDP. The higher-end Ryzen 7 3700X flaunts a 4.2GHz base clock, 5GHz boost clock, and 105W TDP.

Lastly, the Ryzen 3800X ticks at 3.9GHz with a 4.7GHz boost clock and is listed with a 125W TDP. On the other hand, the Ryzen 9 3850X is listed with a 4.3GHz base clock and a shockingly-high 5.1GHz boost clock with a 135W TDP rating. However, e-Katalog only listed the first, which could reinforce the rumor that AMD will release the Ryzen 9 3850X at a later date (May 2019).

AMD could announce the Ryzen 3000-series processors at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) next week. We'll be there to cover the event and bring you the news as it happens.