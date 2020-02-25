AMD Ryzen 4000 APU Flexes 4.4 GHz Boost in Laptop Listing Ahead of Release

A VideoCardz reader tipped the news outlet of a foreign listing for Asus' latest ROG Zephyrus G14 (GA401IV-HA037). The new gaming laptop seemingly houses an unannounced AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS processor.
AMD hasn't officially announced a Ryzen 9 4900HS, but it's most likely a member of the Ryzen 4000-series (codename Renoir) family of APUs. Renoir chips are based on the Zen 2 microarchitecture and manufactured with TSMC's 7nm FinFET process. The processors natively support DDR4-3200 desktop RAM and LPDDR4-4266 laptop memory standards.
The default TDP (thermal design power) for H-series models is 45W. However, the APUs also feature a configurable TDP range that spans from 35W to 54W. The HS-series, which are exclusive to Asus for the first six months, are specced for 35W.
Specs
|Model
|Cores / Threads
|Base / Boost Clock (GHz)
|L3 Cache (MB)
|Graphics
|CUs
|iGPU Clock
|TDP (W)
|AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS*
|8 / 16
|3.0 / 4.4
|8
|?
|?
|?
|35
|AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
|8 / 16
|2.9 / 4.2
|8
|AMD Radeon Vega 7 Graphics
|7
|1,600 MHz
|45
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
|6 / 12
|3.0 / 4.0
|8
|AMD Radeon Vega 6 Graphics
|6
|1,500 MHz
|45
*Specifications are not confirmed.
The Ryzen 9 4900HS reportedly features eight cores, 16 threads and 8MB of L3 cache. The unreleased processor seemingly ticks with a 3 GHz base clock but has a boost clock that scales up to 4.4 GHz.
Sadly, the listing doesn't give us any insight on the Ryzen 9 4900H's integrated graphics. The Ryzen 9 series is expected to employ the same Radeon Vega 7 graphics solution seen on the Ryzen 7 series, pointing to seven compute units (CUs). There is also a rumor floating around that the Ryzen 9 series could carry up to eight CUs.
Laptop manufacturers will probably employ the Ryzen 9 series SKUs in their high-end devices, so the integrated graphics shouldn't hold much value. In Asus' case, the company paired the Ryzen 9 4900HS with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q graphics card, 16GB of memory and a 1TB SSD for storage.
Atlex lists the Asus latest ROG Zephyrus G14 for 9,150 Romanian Leu, which roughly translates to $2,066. The Romanian retailer doesn't say when the gaming laptop will be available.
They can easily increase clocks and power consumption for a faster mobile CPU.
They will also release a 4900H with faster base clock and 4.4Ghz boost.
Now give me a 4800H in a 2-in-1 device. 8-cores would be a great upgrade from my current 4-core machine! And, OEMs, don't screw this up by pairing the AMD CPU with crap components like what happened with the HP Envy x360 15z.