AMD Ryzen 4000 APU Flexes 4.4 GHz Boost in Laptop Listing Ahead of Release

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 was listed with an AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS processor. (Image credit: Altex)

A VideoCardz reader tipped the news outlet of a foreign listing for Asus' latest ROG Zephyrus G14 (GA401IV-HA037). The new gaming laptop seemingly houses an unannounced AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS processor.

AMD hasn't officially announced a Ryzen 9 4900HS, but it's most likely a member of the Ryzen 4000-series (codename Renoir) family of APUs. Renoir chips are based on the Zen 2 microarchitecture and manufactured with TSMC's 7nm FinFET process. The processors natively support DDR4-3200 desktop RAM and LPDDR4-4266 laptop memory standards.

The default TDP (thermal design power) for H-series models is 45W. However, the APUs also feature a configurable TDP range that spans from 35W to 54W. The HS-series, which are exclusive to Asus for the first six months, are specced for 35W.

Specs

Model Cores / Threads Base / Boost Clock (GHz) L3 Cache (MB) Graphics CUs iGPU Clock TDP (W) AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS* 8 / 16 3.0 / 4.4 8 ? ? ? 35 AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 8 / 16 2.9 / 4.2 8 AMD Radeon Vega 7 Graphics 7 1,600 MHz 45 AMD Ryzen 5 4600H 6 / 12 3.0 / 4.0 8 AMD Radeon Vega 6 Graphics 6 1,500 MHz 45

*Specifications are not confirmed.

The Ryzen 9 4900HS reportedly features eight cores, 16 threads and 8MB of L3 cache. The unreleased processor seemingly ticks with a 3 GHz base clock but has a boost clock that scales up to 4.4 GHz.

Sadly, the listing doesn't give us any insight on the Ryzen 9 4900H's integrated graphics. The Ryzen 9 series is expected to employ the same Radeon Vega 7 graphics solution seen on the Ryzen 7 series, pointing to seven compute units (CUs). There is also a rumor floating around that the Ryzen 9 series could carry up to eight CUs.

Laptop manufacturers will probably employ the Ryzen 9 series SKUs in their high-end devices, so the integrated graphics shouldn't hold much value. In Asus' case, the company paired the Ryzen 9 4900HS with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q graphics card, 16GB of memory and a 1TB SSD for storage.

Atlex lists the Asus latest ROG Zephyrus G14 for 9,150 Romanian Leu, which roughly translates to $2,066. The Romanian retailer doesn't say when the gaming laptop will be available.