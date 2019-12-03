AMD’s New Driver Adds Support for RX 5300M, Plus Fixes for RX 5700 Series GPUs

Yesterday, AMD released the Radeon Software Adrenaline 2019 edition 19.12.1 driver for download. The latest iteration adds support for the Radeon RX 5300M GPU for the mobile segment as well as a couple of fixes specific to RX 5700 series graphics cards.

The first fix involves the RX 5700 series card that corrects stuttering in some games (specifics are not listed) when using low settings at a 1920x1080 resolution. This fix would appear to affect the largest group of users as it seems to span across multiple titles using the most common resolution (according to Steam statistics). The second fix, also tied to the RX 5700 series cards, is said to stop intermittent crashing to desktop when playing The Outer Worlds game.

(Image credit: AMD)

Fixes out of the way, there are several known issues with this driver. Some of these issues have been around since at least the Adrenaline 19.9.2 driver released in September. The full list of known issues are as follows:

§ Radeon RX 5700 series graphics products may intermittently experience loss of display or video signal during gameplay.

§ Performance Metrics Overlay may cause stutter or screen flashing on some applications.

§ Toggling HDR may cause system instability during gaming when Radeon ReLive is enabled.

§ AMD Radeon VII may experience elevated memory clocks at idle or on desktop.

§ Performance Metrics Overlay may report incorrect VRAM utilization.

§ Invoking Radeon Overlay may cause games to lose focus or become minimized when HDR is enabled within Windows®.

If the existing issues do not scare you away from updating to the Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.12.1 driver, it is available now on the AMD website. The drivers come in two flavors, one for Windows 10 64-bit , and one for Windows 7 64-bit . Just remember any performance increases that may be listed will vary from system to system.

Around mid-December last year, AMD released a major driver update in the first 2019 Adrenalin driver. This brought with it notable performance increases across several titles along with some new and updated features. If this driver doesn’t tickle your fancy, we may see another major driver release this month if history is anything to go by.