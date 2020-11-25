Analyst: Apple Silicon MacBooks with New Design Coming Next Year

Apple’s new M1 MacBooks launched just last week, and according to preliminary reports, they’re plenty powerful (but might suffer from some compatibility issues). They also don’t look all that new, sharing a design with Apple’s latest generation of Intel Macs, but new information from renowned Apple expert and supply chain watcher Ming-Chi Kuo says that’s about to change.

According to 9to5Mac, a new report from supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (who correctly predicted Apple’s swap to its own chips earlier this year) says that Apple will be redesigning Apple silicon Macs in the second half of next year.



Specifically, Kuo said we can expect new Apple Silicon Macs with an industrial design and a new form factor, though we don’t know too many more specifics, like if these Macs will use the M1 or a new ARM-based chip entirely.



Right now, M1 chips are only in the 13-inch MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro and the Mac Mini, so it’s possible these designs might be linked to the upcoming 14 and 16 inch Apple Silicon computers Kuo previously predicted we would see next year as well.

Outside of M1 news, Kuo also said that demand for the newer, more powerful iPad Air has been strong and that customer response to the new Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE look promising. However, he also forecasted a 5-10% decline in year-over-year AirPod sales in the next six months.

All of this is still just speculation, but Kuo has been right before, so we’ll keep you posted as we learn more information.