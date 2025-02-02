This 14-inch Apple MacBook Pro (2024) laptop is only $1,589 at Amazon

If you've been holding out for an Apple MacBook Pro laptop, now is an excellent time to pick up the 2024 14-inch model. It usually goes for around $1,799 but right now it's marked down to just $1,589 at Amazon—its lowest price to date. As of writing, we're not sure for how long it will be offered at this price. This is one of the latest models, released last year, that comes with the newest generation Apple Silicon M4 chip.

We reviewed a 16-inch version of this laptop last year and absolutely loved our experience. The specs are a little bit different between the one we reviewed and this one that's on sale but there's enough overlap to get an idea of what you can expect. We ended up rating the 2024 Apple MacBook Pro 4.5 out of 5 stars, praising it for its exceptional battery life and M4 processor performance.

Apple MacBook Pro Laptop (2024): now $1,589 at Amazon (was $1,799)

This laptop features a 10-core M4 chip and comes with 16GB of memory along with a 1TB SSD for storage. It uses a 14-inch liquid retina XDR display with a maximum refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The main processor powering this edition of the Apple MacBook Pro is, as we mentioned earlier, an M4 chip which has 10 cores — four of which are dedicated as performance cores and six are efficiency cores. The display is fairly notable, as well. It uses a 14.2-inch liquid retina XDR screen which can reach a maximum refresh rate of 120 Hz and has an impressively high maximum possible brightness of 1,600 Nits.

This laptop's memory, both RAM and SSD, can't be upgraded but you get 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD for storage with this offer, just make sure that is ample for your predicted needs. It has an HDMI port and is capable of supporting a secondary display. A 3.5mm jack is provided for connecting external audio peripherals. It has WiFi 6E wireless support and also comes with Bluetooth 5.3.