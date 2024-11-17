Apple MacBook Air M2 laptop is now only $749 at Amazon

Right now at Amazon, you can find the 2022 edition of the Apple MacBook Air with an M2 chip for its lowest price to date. Like most Apple products, this device comes with premium pricing. This edition of the MacBook Air was initially released with a price tag of $999. Today, however, it's been marked down to the lowest price we've ever seen for it—just $749, saving over $200 off the asking price.

This might not be the newest Apple MacBook Air on the market but it's got plenty of specs to get excited about. This edition comes with an M2 chip, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. We reviewed the Apple MacBook Air M2 2022 laptop as well, although it had a little more storage than this model, and were very pleased with it, rating it at 4 out of 5 stars. We appreciated its performance and long-lasting battery, which is notably efficient. Our biggest complaint was the high MSRP but today's discount negates that con entirely.

Apple 2022 MacBook Air M2 Laptop: now $749 at Amazon (was $999)

This edition of the Apple MacBook Air debuted in 2022 and features an M2 chip that has eight CPU cores, four of which are dedicated as performance cores while the other four are efficiency cores. It has a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,664 pixels for a decent PPI. This model comes with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB internal SSD for storage.

You can expect a few ports to take advantage of, including two Thunderbolt USB 4 ports and a MagSafe 3 charging port. A 1080p webcam is included for video conferencing, as well. This model of the Apple MacBook Air isn't the lightest by any means, weighing in at 2.7lbs but it's one of the thinnest laptops you'll find at just .44 inches tall.

As of writing, it's not clear for how long this offer will be available. If you'd like to get a closer look at the deal, you can check it out in greater detail over at Amazon through the Apple 2022 MacBook Air M2 laptop product page.