MacBook Pro (16-inch, M4 Pro) Review: Running up the score

The 16-inch MacBook Pro remains a pricey option for creative types, but it’s hard to be its combination of performance, battery life, and excellent fundamentals.

Apple’s yearly updates for its MacBook Pro family are becoming predictable. Each year brings another generation of processors that deliver performance benefits while improvements to chip efficiency extend battery life. We also sometimes see new colors to spruce things up a bit.

This year is no different, as the new M4 generation of chips brings a healthy year-over-year performance uplift compared to the M3 generation. In addition, Apple has added a new $150 Nano-texture option for the display, which is also available on the Pro Display XDR, iPad Pro, and iMac.

These upgrades are enough to keep the MacBook Pro at the top of its game and an easy inclusion among the best ultrabooks and premium laptops .

Design of the MacBook Pro (16-inch, M4 Pro)

Apple last revamped the design of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro in late 2021. Although a lot has changed on the performance front since then, there are no visual changes to the chassis to note this time around. Our 16-inch Space Black review unit looks nearly identical to the 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M3 Max I tested almost a year ago.

The superlatives I lavished on that laptop remain here: the black finish with its anodization seal does its best to minimize (but not completely disguise) fingerprints, and the build quality is impeccable, as we expect from Apple’s laptops. There is a large keyboard and a massive haptic touchpad directly below it. Because Apple does not seem intent on putting number pads on its laptops, there is ample space in this 16-inch chassis to incorporate speakers on either side of the keyboard.

The only visual change, which I’ll discuss more in the Display section, is the new availability of a matte screen finish for the MacBook Pro family. All previous MacBooks in recent memory have included a glossy screen finish, which is excellent for sharp contrast and punchy colors but is highly reflective. The new nano-textured finish option on the MacBook Pro retains nearly all the “punch” of the traditional glossy display with the added distraction of reflections.

For better or worse, the notch for the ambient light sensor and 1080p webcam remains at the top-center of the display. I have gotten used to this design quirk found on Apple’s MacBook family of laptops, but not everyone is enamored with this design crutch.

There is a full assortment of ports on the MacBook Pro, which is what professionals want in a notebook. While previous MacBook Pros featured Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, MacBook Pros equipped with an M4 Pro or M4 Max processor feature Thunderbolt 5 support. The 16-inch MacBook Pro includes one Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) port, an SDXC slot, and an HDMI 2.1 port on the right-hand side. Moving to the left, you’ll find two additional Thunderbolt 5 ports, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and a MagSafe 3 connector for power.

A 140W USB-C power adapter with a USB-C to MagSafe 3 cable for charging is included in the box. However, you can also use the included power adapter with a USB-C to USB-C cable to charge the MacBook Pro from any of the Thunderbolt 5 ports.

Our 16-inch MacBook Pro review unit measures 14.01 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches and weighs 4.67 pounds. The 14-inch MacBook Pro (M4) is 12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches and weighs 3.4 pounds. Finally, the Dell XPS 16 (9640) has dimensions of 14.01 x 9.77 x 0.67 inches and weighs 4.8 pounds.

MacBook Pro (16-inch, M4 Pro) Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally CPU Apple M4 Pro (14-core CPU) Graphics 20-core GPU Memory 48GB unified memory Storage 2TB SSD Display 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with Nano-texture option, 3,456 x 2,234, 120 Hz ProMotion Networking Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 Ports 3x Thunderbolt 5 over USB Type-C, HDMI, SDXC card slot, 3.5 mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 Camera 12MP Center Stage camera Battery 100 WHr Power Adapter 140 W Operating System macOS Sequoia 15.1 Dimensions (WxDxH) 14.01 x 9.77 x 0.66 inches (355.7 mm x 248.1 mm x 16.8 mm) Weight 4.67 pounds (2.12 kg) Price (as configured) $3,649.00

Productivity Performance of the MacBook Pro (16-inch, M4 Pro)

The 2024 iPad Pro was the first device to gain access to Apple's new M4 family of processors. Now, Apple expanded its availability to the iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro. Our review unit features an M4 Pro processor with a 14-core CPU (10 performance cores, 4 efficiency cores) and a 20-core GPU. According to Apple, the M4 Pro offers a 75 percent uplift in memory bandwidth (273 GB/sec) over the preceding M3 Pro. Also of note is that the M4 Pro includes a 16-core Neural Engine along with dedicated hardware media engines for handling H.264, HVEC and ProRes/ProRes RAW content.



Our review unit also has 48GB of LPDDR5X unified memory and a 2TB SSD. The CPU, memory, and SSD cannot be upgraded after purchase. So be sure to select the configuration that will suit your needs for the years to come when making your purchase.

The competitors include the 14-inch MacBook Pro (Late 2024, M4), 16-inch MacBook Pro (Late 2023, M3 Max) , and the Dell XPS 16 (9640), which includes a Core Ultra 7 155H processor.

Starting with the Geekbench 6.1 synthetic CPU benchmark, the M4 Pro in the MacBook Pro put up some incredible performance on the single-core benchmark. The benchmark indicated that the chip was operating at 4.5 GHz. The laptop scores 3,910 on the single-core benchmark, far ahead of last year’s flagship 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M3 Max processor (2,330).

Things got more interesting on the multi-core benchmark, with the M4 Pro scored 22,822. This was within striking distance of the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Max processor (which has two additional performance cores), which scored 23,163. The Dell XPS 16 (9640) was well behind in both benchmarks, scoring 2,373 in the single-core benchmark and 13,384 in the multi-core benchmark. The 14-inch MacBook Pro, with its base M4 processor was almost as strong as the M4 Pro in the single-core metric (3,807), but was well short in multi-core performance (15,114).

Shifting gears to our file transfer test, during which we copy 25GB of mixed-media files, the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M4 Pro blazed through at 2,237.5 Mbps. This wasn’t enough to topple last year’s laptop with the M3 Max processor (2,461.25 Mbps), but it was a few hundred Mbps ahead of the XPS 16.

On our Handbrake test, where we transcode a 4K video to 1080p, the M4 Pro completed the task in 2 minutes and 38 seconds, putting it just two seconds behind the M3 Max (2:36). The XPS 16 took 4 minutes and 42 seconds. The 14-inch MacBook Pro completed the task in 4 minutes and 27 seconds.

Cinebench 2024 estimates that the M4 Pro has a single-core clock of 4.5 GHz and a multi-core benchmark of 3.5 GHz. During our stress test, we ran the benchmark 10 times back-to-back and recorded scores and average CPU temperature. The 16-inch MacBook Pro was highly consistent, starting the stress test at 1,747 and finishing the test at 1,755. The score consistently hovered between those two endpoints with little variation.

We use TG Pro to measure the CPU temperature on Macs, but the current version (2.92) doesn’t fully identify the M4 Pro and its internal sensors. As a result, I could only obtain one consistent reading of 82 degrees Celsius from the CPU.

Gaming and Graphics on the MacBook Pro (Late 2024)

This M4 Pro isn’t the most performant member of the M4 family — that distinction lies with the M4 Max, for now. With that said, the processor features a 20-core GPU which should be adept at handling your creative needs or gaming, should you decide to use the MacBook Pro for that purpose.

While Macs aren’t exactly known as gaming powerhouses, I tried the system out with Resident Evil Village, which just so happens to be a game native to Apple Silicon and leverages the Metal 3 API. The GPU is overkill for this game, as I was locked in at 60 fps at 3,456 x 2,234 resolution with the Max graphics preset and MetalFX upscaling set to Quality. The 60 fps figure was measured by enabling the FPS HUD overlay using the macOS Terminal.

When you start a game in full-screen mode with macOS Sequoia, Game Mode is automatically enabled. Game Mode automatically gives your game priority access to the CPU and GPU for optimum performance. It also doubles the Bluetooth sampling rate to lower latency with connected peripherals (i.e., Bluetooth mouse, keyboard, Xbox/PlayStation controllers, and headsets).

Display on the MacBook Pro (16-inch, M4 Pro)

The 16-inch display on our MacBook Pro review unit is the largest available in Apple’s laptop family. It’s an IPS display with a 3,456 x 2,234 resolution and a maximum 120 Hz refresh rate. While all previous MacBook Pros have a mandatory glossy display, the new M4-equipped MacBook Pros are available with the Nano-texture option (our review unit is equipped with the option).

This isn’t a coating or film applied to the glass. Instead, the actual glass is etched with the Nano-texture, meaning it won’t wear off and is highly durable. The $150 option mostly eliminates reflections from overhead lights or windows, allowing for a more enjoyable viewing experience. It’s impossible to dismiss all reflections, but the Nano-texture option was just as good if not better than the matte options available on comparable Windows laptops.

The difference between the previous glossy display and the new Nano-texture option was readily apparent with my personal 14-inch MacBook Pro (M3 Pro) side-by-side with this review unit. While my MacBook Pro seemed to catch every stray reflection in my office and downstairs living room, the 16-inch MacBook Pro with Nano-texture fended off the reflections with aplomb.

Even better, the Nano-texture resulted in no serious degradation in picture quality. My eyes could perceive a slight dip in vibrancy compared to the glossy display, but it is still a brilliant display. We could exceed 1,500 nits in HDR mode (Apple claims a maximum of 1,600 nits).

Our instrumented tests showed a maximum brightness of 565 nits in SDR mode. Colors tests showed 81.4 percent coverage of DCI-P3 and 115 percent coverage of sRGB. All three numbers were within a percentage point of last year’s 16-inch MacBook Pro (M3 Max) with its glossy display. While the MacBook Pro easily eclipsed the 371 nits maximum of the XPS 15, it was no match for that laptop’s OLED panel in color performance.

Keyboard and Touchpad on the MacBook Pro (16-inch, M4 Pro)

Apple’s familiar keyboard is back on this laptop. If you’re a fan of Apple keyboards, there’s nothing new to report on this front. The keyboard is still backlit, the keys are still responsive, and they actuate with a satisfying click. Finally, there’s a Touch ID biometric sensor integrated into the power button. Touch ID can be used to log in to your laptop, apps and websites or authenticate Apple Pay purchases (among other uses).

Keyhero.com is my go-to for typing tests online, and I managed 89 words per minute (wpm) with 94.68 percent accuracy. My results on last year’s model were 90 wpm and 95.67 percent accuracy.

As always, there’s a gigantic trackpad below the keyboard, one of the largest in the segment. It measures 6.3 x 3.9 inches and features haptic feedback to simulate a physical “click.” I’m used to the smaller touchpad on my 14-inch MacBook Pro, so moving up to the 16-inch counterpart opens an even greater area of freedom for my thumb to mouse around.

Audio on the MacBook Pro (16-inch, M4 Pro)

Apple hasn’t upgraded the audio subsystem on the new MacBook Pro, which shouldn’t be a problem for most people. The speakers on the MacBook Pro have always been excellent, and the six onboard speakers have no trouble belting out distortion-free audio at high volume levels.

For some tunes, I went back nearly 40 years to the 80s ballad, “Glory of Love”, by Peter Cetera. I’ve loved this song since I first heard it in The Karate Kid Part II . All I can say is that Apple knows how to tune its speakers because there was adequate bass from the drum beats, and the vocals were crisp, clear, and vibrant. The keyboard intro and electric guitar riffs near the end of the song sounded magnificent, even with the volume cranked up to around 90%.

Apple says the MacBook Pro supports Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, and Dolby Atmos. Apple’s Spatial Audio format is also supported for use in its family of AirPods wireless headphones. In addition, the 3.5 mm headphone jack includes support for high-impedance headphones .

Upgradeability on the MacBook Pro (16-inch, M4 Pro)

It should come as no surprise that the MacBook Pro is not upgradeable by any means by the end-user. What you see is what you get regarding the processor, memory, and storage, which is a bummer for those used to even limited upgrades on the Windows PC laptop side of things.

The system memory is on-package with the CPU and GPU, making upgrades impossible. Likewise, the NAND for the SSD is soldered onto the motherboard, marking another roadblock for upgrades. The MacBook Pro comes with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 onboard, but you can’t replace the modules if you wish to upgrade to Wi-Fi 7 in the future (like you can with PC laptops).

If you have a component that fails on your MacBook Pro, you can access the inside by removing eight pentalobe screws. However, we highly suggest you consult Apple’s official repair manual if you decide to go that route. Most people will probably opt for the Genius Bar.

Battery Life on the MacBook Pro (16-inch, M4 Pro)

MacBooks have always been battery life champs; our review unit is no exception. Our battery life test suite consists of browsing the web, running OpenGL tests, and streaming video connected to Wi-Fi with the screen brightness set to 150 nits. Under this scenario, the MacBook Pro lasted 21 hours and 1 minute, which is a fantastic result for a laptop this powerful. For reference, last year’s 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M3 Max lasted 18 hours and 5 minutes under the same test conditions.

The MacBook Pro uses a 100 WHr battery, which is replenished using a 140W USB-C power adapter with a MagSafe 3 connection on the laptop side.

Heat on the MacBook Pro (16-inch, M4 Pro)

Heat tests on the MacBook Pro were performed while the laptop was running the Cinebench 2024 stress test. This workout was enough to get the CPU nice and hot, and it also caused the dual internal fans to audibly spin up (3,500 rpm).

The keyboard reached 36.7 degrees Celsius (98.06 degrees Fahrenheit) between the G and H keys, and the trackpad measured a cool 26.1 C (78.98 F). While the aluminum chassis noticeably warmed during the stress test, it was not uncomfortably hot.

The hottest point on the MacBook Pro was at the bottom rear near the hinge, which hit 37.2 C (98.96 F).

Webcam on the MacBook Pro (16-inch, M4 Pro)

The MacBook Pro comes standard with a new 12MP Center Stage camera, which can automatically keep you centered in the frame, even as you move your body within a given space. However, the MacBook Pro’s webcam sits within a notch cut out from the top of the display. This takes away from your viewable display area and is a bit of an eyesore to some people. As someone who uses an iPhone and a 14-inch MacBook Pro with a notch daily, I’ve gotten used to the design quirk.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

From a performance standpoint, it’s hard to find fault with the MacBook Pro’s webcam. The colors looked natural, with no overly saturated colors or inaccurate hues. Instead, I was presented with realistic-looking imagery in adequate and inadequate lighting conditions. My skin tones were accurately reproduced, and fine details (facial hair, moles) were clearly visible.

The new Center Stage camera also supports Desk View , which allows you to display an overhead view of your desk. This feature was previously only available on Macs using a supported iPhone.

macOS Sequoia and Software

The MacBook Pro comes preloaded with macOS Sequoia 15.1, which is the latest version of Apple’s consumer operating system. macOS Sequoia marks the debut of Apple Intelligence, which the company claims “helps you simplify and accelerate tasks big and small.” Siri is Apple’s long-serving and oft-maligned personal assistant, and Apple Intelligence in macOS Sequoia 15.1 allows it to have a better understanding of the questions you ask and uses personal context to obtain more relevant results. This also means that you will receive fewer “Here’s what I found on the web” responses from Siri when it gets confused.

One of the most useful new features I use often is the expansion of Continuity to allow direct access to your iPhone from your Mac. With iPhone Mirroring, you get a direct representation of your iPhone that you can control within macOS. What you would typically see on your iPhone screen displays on your Mac, and you can answer emails, check your Facebook feed, or interact with apps that aren’t available on your Mac. Using iPhone Mirroring, you can even drag and drop files between your Mac and iPhone.

Given that Apple controls its entire stack, you won’t find third-party bloatware on new Macs. Instead, you’ll get a whole suite of Apple apps, including Safari, Maps, FaceTime, Notes, GarageBand, Apple TV, and Apple Music (among others). Apple’s longstanding productivity suite is still alive and well, with Pages, Numbers, and Keynote being analogous to Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

MacBook Pro (16-inch, M4 Pro) Configurations and Warranty

The base 16-inch MacBook Pro is priced at $2,499 and comes with a 14-core M4 Pro CPU, 20-core GPU, 24GB of unified memory, and a 512GB SSD. The next step up on the preconfigured ladder is the same configuration with 48GB of unified memory for $2,899. Stepping up to a 14-core M4 Max CPU, 32-core GPU, 36GB of unified memory, and a 1TB SSD takes the price to $3,499.

Our review unit is configured with a 14-core M4 Pro CPU, 20-core GPU, 48GB of unified memory, and the Nano-texture option for the display. That takes the total price for the configuration to $3,649. Upgrading from 48GB of memory to 64GB costs $200, while moving from 48GB to 128GB is $1,000. Likewise, SSD pricing is heart-attack-inducing, with a 2TB upgrade ringing in at $600. If you want 8TB of storage, that’s a $2,400 option.

If cost is no object, you can option the MacBook Pro with 16-core CPU, 40-core GPU, 128GB of unified memory, 8TB SSD, and the Nano-texture option for $7,349. That’s a princely sum for a laptop, but that’s the downside of not being able to add your own memory or SSD after the initial purchase.

Apple’s MacBook Pros come with a one-year warranty. You can opt for AppleCare Plus, which extends your warranty coverage for up to three years for an additional $399.

Bottom Line

Apple hasn’t rocked the boat with its latest MacBook Pro revamp. The chassis remains the same, which isn’t really an issue because Apple addressed most customer complaints with the current chassis design. You get three Thunderbolt 5 ports, HDMI 2.1 connectivity, and an integrated SDXC slot for photographers. The speakers remain best in class, the MagSafe 3 connector is a novelty with benefits in the real world, and the keyboard and trackpad are still a joy to use.

This year’s update brings considerable performance improvements thanks to the M4 Pro processor. In our productivity benchmarks, it was comparable in performance to last year’s range-topping M3 Max processor. We have yet to test a MacBook Pro with an M4 Max chip, but we imagine it will be a multitasking monster. For those who are annoyed by glossy displays, the $150 Nano-texture option is a worthy upgrade to consider when configuring your system.

However, the usual caveats of MacBook Pro ownership remain, namely the high price of entry and the lack of user-upgradeable components. The second point is exacerbated by the high price of memory and SSD upgrades at the time of purchase. It’s also disappointing that there’s no Wi-Fi 7 here, even though it’s available on the iPhone 16 family of smartphones.

But for people firmly planted in the ecosystem, you know and accept the caveats, so this isn’t news. And it doesn’t distract from the fact that the 16-inch MacBook Pro is one of the best premium laptops on the market. If you already have an M3 Pro or M3 Max-based MacBook Pro, upgrading to the new M4 versions probably won’t make much sense. However, if you’re rocking an M1-based system or an even older Intel-based MacBook Pro, now’s the time to look at what these new models have to offer.

