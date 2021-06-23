ASRock's Upgradable Desk Mini Max SFF PC Makes Room for 16-Core AMD CPU, Discrete GPU

Modern high-performance small-form-factor (SFF) PCs have a number of indisputable advantages: They offer decent levels of performance despite their compact dimensions. Yet they have one strong disadvantage for enthusiasts: They usually are not expandable or upgradeable. ASRock decided to address this limitation with its DeskMini Max 10-liter concept PC.

ASRock's DeskMini Max is a custom-designed PC powered by AMD's Ryzen processor with up to 16 cores and up to 105W TDP (all available today) or an APU with built-in graphics. The system comes with a Mini-ITX motherboard and can be equipped with up to 128 GB of DDR4 memory, a discrete graphics card (up to 20 cm or 7.87 inches), an M.2 SSD, and all the connectivity technologies you'd expect from a modern PC.

Unlike most SFF desktops, ASRock's DeskMini Max provides a certain degree of freedom when it comes to its configuration. A buyer or system integrator who gets the DeskMini Max as a barebones kit can install various storage devices, add-in-cards, and configure the system with a high-end CPU or a low-power APU. ASRock says that just like previous-generation DeskMinis, the Max version is easy to use, and a system can be assembled in a 'few minutes.' As for dimensions, the PC measures 168 (W) x 220.8 (D) x 268 (H).

(Image credit: ASRock)

Depending on the exact version of ASRock's DeskMini Max, it can integrate at least one high-end single-slot or dual-slot graphics card (though its 7.87-inch limit means it won't fit some of the best graphics cards available today), up to two 3.5-inch HDDs, up to two 2.5-inch SSDs/HDDs, one 5.25-inch ODD (or four more 2.5-inch drives), a closed-loop liquid cooling system, and/or other add on cards (with additional SATA or USB ports). There are loads of configuration options, but the 500W PSU the company includes will be a limitation.

ASRock did not disclose pricing of its DeskMini Max or availability timeframe, but since the system does not use a brand-new platform or components, expect it to arrive earlier rather than later. As for prices, they are going to depend on the specific configurations.