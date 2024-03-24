The Sibolan SZBox S69 Ryzen Mini PC is made in a 'Power-Ranger' choice of colors — but older hardware and pricing means this isn't a superhero

Entry-level PCs have evolved to the point where we can buy capable systems that fit in a pocket. Meanwhile, Mini PCs like the Sibolan SZBox S69 remain attractively compact, but come with high-end mobile processors and allow you to fit your preferred memory kits and storage drives. Aesthetics also matter and it seems the SZBox S69 is built just for that. With efficient CPUs and expandability options like twin M.2 2280 slots, mini PCs like the SZBox S69 can be potent general-purpose systems for the price.

The new SZBox S69 mini PC uses the AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX CPU. This mini PC measures 147 x 117 x 53mm with six color options to choose from. Despite its size, it has copper heatsinks and a fan to cool off the components. It provides two DDR5 SO-DIMM slots for up to 64GB DDR5-4800 RAM, and two M.2 2280 SSD slots for up to 8TB storage. There are several different configurations available, starting from a barebone for $458.38, via the Ali Express link in the introduction

In addition to the efficient processor, there is a plethora of I/O for display and networking. The rear has two 2.5G ethernet ports, two USB 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort and HDMI for display, and a Type-C with 40W power delivery. The top has an LED-lit logo with sides having vents for air circulation.

Why use AMD's older CPUs?

The Ryzen 9 6900HX is a 45-watt CPU with eight Zen3+ Rembrandt processing cores and a Radeon 680M iGPU with 12 RDNA 2 cores. Not everyone will need a top-of-the-range gaming-capable mini PC such as an Asus ROG NUC, so the SZBox S69 fits the purpose for those who want a daily driver but may not be serious about gaming. The CPU is not outdated in terms of everyday performance, but will be cheaper than a newer option. While the Radeon 680M is an excellent iGPU, it can't compete with modern dedicated mobile graphics.

A good enough CPU with adequate add-on options, in a form factor with plenty of colors to choose from, means the SZBox S69 may look tempting for some users. However, certain caveats come with any unit imported from overseas. Full detailed specs for this unit aren't mentioned even on its Ali Express page nor does it have a product listing on the company's official website, giving us no idea about the wireless chip, let alone any other information.

Apart from the unique design of the Sibolan, there are better-known alternatives with similar or newer components that you can find on offer. Moreover, as an Ali-Express product one will need to add shipping and potential import/customs costs, together with the realization that imported devices like this aren't often easy to send back for RMA.