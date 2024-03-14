Fanless Intel N100 stick PC bundles Windows 11, 16GB RAM and 256GB eMMC into a tiny form factor

Mele has released a new stick PC based around a quad-core Intel Alder-Lake N100 3.4 GHz CPU. The PCG02 Pro has been designed to work with dual displays, making it a versatile and easy-to-carry general-purpose PC. Hat tip to Fanless Tech.

The company has older variations of the PCG02 Pro but what makes this stand out is the Intel N100 CPU as it is versatile in performance and features for its size while being low-powered. It has four CPU cores and on-chip UHD graphics, enabling 4K resolution at 60 FPS to two displays via dual HDMI which Mele advertises as a key feature. The CPU supports up to 16GB LPDDR4X soldered RAM on the Mele PCG02 Pro PC. For storage, it has 256GB eMMC and a micro SD port for expanded memory. Intel's SoC has also piqued the interest of Raspberry Pi users in terms of its performance versus power consumption. While it is pre-installed with Windows 11, it is compatible with Linux.

Image 1 of 2 PCG02 Pro Features (Image credit: Amazon )

PCG02 Pro Passive Cooling (Image credit: Amazon)

The device is aimed at those of us who want a quiet and portable general use PC, this isn't a gaming PC, unless you like retro gaming. Just like other stick PCs in the range, it doesn't have any format of M.2 storage. Instead the user must upgrade their storage using the Best Micro SD cards which should offer similar performance to the onboard eMMC.

The PCG02 Pro is complete with a dual Wi-FI AX and Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless networking. Dual USB 3.2 and a type C provide basic connectivity. The Intel N100 CPU is a power efficient, yet potent CPU that will handle multiple applications with relative ease. As long as your requirements don't push the N100 too hard, you'll get decent desktop performance for many tasks.

Mele claims that the CPU is cooled using a super polymer material that allows higher capacity to transfer heat and omnidirectional heat conduction. Typically mini PCs and NUCs would use heatsinks and fans for cooling, which apparently isn't needed with this stick PC.

According to a Reddit thread of N100 owners, the performance of the N100 is close to Skylake flagships without E-Cores. We've not tested this, but it seems that there are many happy users in the thread. The performance and power consumption of this CPU makes it ideal for HTPC, File, or Plex servers. It could also make for a decent emulation platform for older consoles, or as a PC gaming machine for titles released in the last decade. Since it supports Quick Sync and AV1 decoding, one would assume this will be perfect for broadcasting livestreams via OBS. Since the Mele PCG02 Pro can be powered by a power bank, it becomes a better option for backpacking livestreams and outside broadcasts.

Since Intel discontinued its NUC and subsequently gave the form factor to Asus, many brands are keen to fill the gap in this segment. The purpose of such stick PCs is usually for general purpose and office work with the ability to provide multimedia experience. Stick PCs can also be found in digital signage But as noted earlier, the Intel N100 seems capable of running some known games, but this device is more for productivity and low-power projects.

For now, a placeholder is listed on Amazon but it is available on Aliexpress for $234.27 for the 8GB/ 256GB option and $264.27 for the 8GB/ 128GB variant. While N100-based mini PCs are available, having it in a stick form with pre-installed Windows makes it appealing out of the box.