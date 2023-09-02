Intel's NUC Is Now Officially Part of the Asus Product Lineup

On September 1, Intel's NUC product lineup officially became a family of Asus products. The Asus NUC series includes a variety of NUC PCs, as well as NUC compute elements based on Intel's processors. The lineup aims for a wide variety of use cases with different performance requirements, just like it did when it was offered by Intel.

"Starting September 1, NUC becomes a proud member of the Asus product lineup, setting off on an exhilarating journey ahead," an Asus statement on Twitter reads. "Delve into NUC product specifics on the official Asus website."

The Asus NUC product lineup includes various 4x4 systems for small office/home office (SOHO), business, light and extreme gaming, edge computing, and professional applications. Additionally, Asus will continue to offer NUC compute elements designed to build commercial and special-purpose applications.

(Image credit: Asus)

All systems listed on the Asus NUC website are based on Intel's 13th Generation Core 'Raptor Lake' processors. It's unclear whether the company will continue to offer systems based on previous-generation CPUs to business clients who need image stability for several years.

One ironic thing about the Asus NUC website is that one image continues to carry the Intel brand on it. Meanwhile, it is noteworthy that Asustek's NUCs do not carry any Asus logotypes.

(Image credit: Asus)

After Intel announced plans to exit the NUC business in mid-July, Asus and Intel inked a deal that gave Asus a non-exclusive license to produce Intel NUC designs and develop next-generation NUCs. After that, Asus formed a new business unit, named Asus NUC BU, with the aim of manufacturing existing models, creating new designs, and maintaining its current customer base, which underscored Asus's commitment to the NUC initiative.

Intel's licensing agreement with Asus is not exclusive, which opens the door for other PC and motherboard makers to potentially create NUC-branded items. However, Asus stands out as one of the few firms with the capacity to operate the NUC business on a large scale.