XMG Unveils New Ryzen 9 6900HX, RTX 3080 Ti Gaming Laptop

XMG has announced (opens in new tab) its latest high-end gaming laptops, the Neo 17 and 15, with two high-performance models built around Ryzen 9 CPUs, a choice of Nvidia GeForce GPUs, and an attractive external liquid cooling system.

Looking good to trouble our roundup of the best gaming laptops, both 17-inch and 15-inch models come with AMD’s Ryzen 9 6900HX (eight cores, 16 threads, boost up to 4.9 GHz with a default TDP of 45W, peaking at 85W), and the 17-inch model packs a 330W PSU to make the most of both that CPU and an Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080 Ti GPU. Keeping a lid on all that heat is a cooling system comprising a pair of 11mm fans, five heat pipes, and heat sinks on all air outlets.

An optional external liquid cooling system known as Oasis is also available, capable of dropping GPU temps in a stress test by 15 degrees Celsius, according to XMG’s figures. The Oasis looks somewhat like a PC itself, though how it connects to the laptop without spilling coolant all over your pants has yet to be seen.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: XMG ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: XMG ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: XMG ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: XMG ) Image 1 of 4

Consumers can configure the RAM up to 64GB of DDR5, while two M.2 sockets can accommodate the best SSDs. GPUs on the 17-inch model are strictly the top end of Nvidia’s range, RTX 3070 Ti, RTX 3080, and RTX 3080 Ti, while the 240 Hz display has a resolution of 2560x1600 for a 16:10 aspect ratio. Even the keyboard is designed with gamers in mind, featuring Cherry MX switches and RGB. The laptop is also fully compatible with VR headsets, thanks to a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port with an integrated DisplayPort 1.4 stream from the GPU.

A slightly smaller 15-inch model comes with an RTX 3060 GPU for an entry-level choice. Its screen is a 16:9 WQXGA IPS display, but it retains the Ryzen 9 CPU and the potential for liquid cooling of its bigger brother. In addition, it can be specced with a GPU up to the RTX 3080 Ti if desired.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: XMG ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: XMG ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: XMG ) Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: XMG ) Image 1 of 4

The 15-inch laptop with RTX 3060 costs 2,099 Euros ($2,156) and rises as you add optional extras. The 17-inch model starts at 2,949 Euros ($3029) with an RTX 3070 Ti and 16GB of RAM, while the Oasis cooler costs 199 Euros ($205). Both models are available for pre-order now, shipping in September.