Asus Lists Specs for Non-OC RTX 3070 Cards

As we gear up for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070’s October 29th launch, Asus has updated its store page with specs for its non-OC (or non-overclocked) RTX 3070 models, including the RGB triple-fan ROG Strix Gaming unit. There are three non-OC Asus RTX 3070 GPUs overall, and despite different shrouds, aesthetics and cooling approaches, they all have a 1755 MHz boost clock and 8GB of GDDR6 memory running at a 14 Gbps speed.

(Image credit: Asus)

The most visually impressive of the three cards is the Asus RTX 3070 8GB ROG Strix. This unit has three fans and RGB throughout, though that makes it fairly large. It takes up 2.9 slots and is 12.53 inches long.

(Image credit: Asus)

If RGB isn’t your main thing, you can also opt for the Asus RTX 2070 8GB TUF, which also has three fans. The width here is 2.7 slots and the card is a little shorter than its Strix cousin at 11.81 inches long. There is still RGB here, though it’s relegated to one corner of the card.

(Image credit: Asus)

Finally, there’s the Asus RTX 3070 8GB Dual, which has just two fans. This card also occupies 2.7 slots, but keeping the cooling design to two fans means it comes in at just 10.51 inches long. There’s also a physical switch on this card to choose between high and low fan speeds, and one of the card’s corners also has an LED strip for decoration. The Dual also has an OC version on the way, though Asus has yet to announce its clock speed specs.



All of these cards are also compatible with Asus’ GPU Tweak II software, which is how you’ll adjust the cards' overclocking settings.

Keep up with RTX card info as it drops by checking our guide on where and how to buy RTX 3000 series cards.