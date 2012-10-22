Tom's Guide: Keep Your Drivers & Software Updated Hassle-Free

Trending

Keeping your computer and its drivers up-to-date is no picnic. However, it's hard to argue with the benefits of regularly applying available software updates. Aside from keeping your computer protected against vulnerabilities, the various patches and updates can also offer new features and improvements to your software. Check out Tom's Guide's 'Keep Your Drivers & Software Updated Hassle-Free' for some of the best automatic update management programs.

Keeping your device drivers and software updated can be a big factor in making sure your computer runs well and you get the most out of each component and peripheral in your machine. Still tracking down each and every driver for obscure little devices and keeping abreast of the latest updates can be a laborious chore. Automatic update management programs can cut down on the hassle by checking that your software and drivers are up to date, backing them up, and automatically updating them when a new version is released. Here are a few to get you started.Keep Your Drivers & Software Updated Hassle-Free

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 23 October 2012 01:49
    >Tom's Hardware - The Authority on Tech
    >"HOW TO USE WINDOWS UPDATE
    >"DOWNLOAD DRIVER GENIE NOW
    >HURRDURR INSTALL HONEY NUT NVIDIAS
    This site has gotten ridiculous now.
  • reprotected 23 October 2012 01:49
    If you are not having issues with your hardware, you don't really need to update. Unless the update provides more performance or compatibility for whatever you are using, there is no need.
  • aoneone 23 October 2012 02:20
    And to elaborate more on updating, studies show that constant updating with newer versions of drivers actually HINDER or degrades the performance of the driver and the hardware used. If the drivers are already stable then it is capable enough and/or is of optimal in performance. with your hardware.

    Don't kill the messenger!! Just to let you updating freaks know. ^_^ ~cheers.

    already stable drivers are capable enough and /or is optimal in performance
  • esrever 23 October 2012 03:09
    reprotectedIf you are not having issues with your hardware, you don't really need to update. Unless the update provides more performance or compatibility for whatever you are using, there is no need.There are security patches that are generally good to have if you use the programs a lot.
  • 23 October 2012 12:38
    Wow Toms hardware is starting to loose it with me first they tell people to run Avast, yes it is an ok Av but from what i see everyday Microsoft Security Essentials is better, and less annoying. no they are saying it is ok to down load almost any of these programs, if you brought your computer in to my shop and i say these programs on there i would advise you to remove them. just for fun create a restore point then install sumo tell it not to install any other software then look in add remove programs i bet the other programs will be installed and will have hijacked you browser. now roll your system back with system restore. I tell People everyday that in most cases if a programs ask you to install a 3rd party software like a toolbar it isn't worth putting on your system. Tom you are the last place for computer news that actually covers computers. please stop pushing this crap software, you are only making my job harder and i will have to stop directing customer to do research here about hardware and software!
