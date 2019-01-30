Cooler Master Keyboard Offers Wrists Leather Luxury

Cooler Master launched two new ten-keyless (TKL) gaming keyboards today, the CK530 and MK730, with one including a removable wrist rest.

The MK730, being from the MasterKeys line-up is the higher-end model of the two. It offers choices between Blue, Brown and Red Cherry MX switches. There is also on-board storage for storing different profiles and macros and the Cooler Master's best rollover technologies that have been featured in the MasterKeys Pro line. Finally, you get a detachable USB Type-C cable, an extra front RGB light bar and a removable, magnetic PU leather wrist rest.

On the other hand, the MK530 features lacks the above amenities of the MK730’s amenities except for on-board storage. It substitutes Cherry MX switches for Gateron ones, also available in Blue, Brown and Red variants.

The CK530 retails for $69.99 whilst the MK730 is $119.99.

Cooler Master CK530 and MK730 Keyboard Specs