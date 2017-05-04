Corsair Glaive RGB Gaming Mouse Offers Interchangeable Thumb Grips

Corsair announced the Glaive RGB gaming mouse, the latest entry to its line of aluminum-frame gaming mice. The Glaive RGB is a right-handed mouse that features a 16,000 DPI optical sensor developed for Corsair in partnership with PixArt. This sensor allows sensitivity to be set anywhere between 100-16,000 DPI resolution in single DPI steps with an adjustable 125-1,000Hz polling rate. The left and right buttons use Omron switches that are rated for 50 million clicks.

The onboard memory will allow you to store lighting effects, macros, and DPI settings directly on the mouse, but the multicolor three-zone backlighting allows for customizable RGB backlighting through the included Corsair Utility Engine (CUE) software, as well. The 1.8m mouse cable is braided with a USB 2.0 connector. It also comes with three interchangeable thumb grips.

There are six programmable buttons: left and right click, the clickwheel, the two forward/back navigation buttons, and a DPI switcher. You can assign multi-function macros to them all using CUE. This mouse is a fairly hefty one at 122 grams. It has PTFE feet, and it’s covered by a two-year warranty.

The Glaive RGB has an MSRP of $70 and is available now.

