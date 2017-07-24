Trending

AMD Unveils Threadripper Retail Packaging

By

The enthusiast world eagerly awaits the debut of AMD's Threadripper processors. They'll be Intel's first real high-end desktop challenger in ages and could upset the pricing status quo. In the interim, AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su took to Twitter to unveil the processors' retail packaging.

AMD chose a massive retail box for the processors. The box seems to have an Eye of Sauron motif with the Threadripper processor peeking out behind the plastic window. One of the latest popular rumors is that AMD is going to bundle an AIO cooler with the processor, but even though the retail packaging is rather large, it doesn't appear to have enough room for an AIO cooler.

The 1950X weighs in with 16 cores and 32 threads for $999, and the Threadripper 1920X brings 12 cores and 24 threads for $799. We already know the CPU is massive -- it snaps into the 4,096-pin TR4 socket paired with the X399 chipset. All Threadripper models will also come with 64 PCIe lanes, which stands in contrast to Intel's strategy of disabling PCIe lanes on lower-end models.

The Threadripper 1950X has a base 3.4GHz frequency that boosts to 4.0GHz under load, while the 1920X features a 3.5GHz base and 4.0GHz boost. Those processors will do battle with Intel's recently unveiled X-Series lineup. Intel clearly rushed the Skylake-X launch, but it still doesn't have all of the new models on the market. For now, Intel's Core i9-7900X serves as the company's flagship with ten cores and 20 threads. That opens a window of opportunity for AMD as it ships its 12- and 16-core models. 

AMD has the Threadripper models coming to market in early August. The company indicates that it will release more information on the Threadripper and Vega products at SIGGRAPH next week, and you can bet that we'll be there to grab all the latest news.

40 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Lucky_SLS 24 July 2017 16:58
    will there be a 1080ti killer by AMD anytime soon?
    Reply
  • Eximo 24 July 2017 17:09
    Early Vega numbers say no. It might compete well with the GTX1080 for less money though.
    Reply
  • JamesSneed 24 July 2017 17:21
    That packaging, is that the Eye of SUron? Couldn't help it.
    Reply
  • Kridian 24 July 2017 17:25
    Hah, you know that's probably how they described it to their marketing department.
    "I take it you've all seen Lord of The Rings..."
    Reply
  • TMTOWTSAC 24 July 2017 17:36
    Is it just me, or does Lisa Su smile a lot more when she's showing off Ryzen? Seems a little more restrained when talking about Vega. Or when she's standing next to Raja Koduri...
    Reply
  • BadBoyGreek 24 July 2017 17:37
    Jesus, look at the size of that CPU socket. Really though, super stoked that AMD is back in the game after far too long and finally sticking it back to Intel again. Eager to see how this war continues to unfold.
    Reply
  • derekullo 24 July 2017 17:53
    19976916 said:
    Is it just me, or does Lisa Su smile a lot more when she's showing off Ryzen? Seems a little more restrained when talking about Vega. Or when she's standing next to Raja Koduri...

    Dr. Lisa Su:
    'Cause I've got a golden ticket
    I've got a golden twinkle in my eye
    I never had a chance to shine
    Never a happy song to sing
    But suddenly half the world is mine

    Reply
  • InvalidError 24 July 2017 17:55
    19976916 said:
    Seems a little more restrained when talking about Vega.
    Given how quiet consumer Vega has gone so close to launch, maybe AMD is trying to shush that launch in favor of selling more higher margin Frontier cards. There is no point in hyping a $400-500 GPU launch if HBM2 and GPU die supply isn't going to be there to meet demand and the same parts can be sold for $1000+ to the HPC/bigdata/AI/etc. crowds.
    Reply
  • JamesSneed 24 July 2017 18:11
    Either Vega isn't that great or AMD has been sandbagging like crazy. Will know soon enough but the silence from AMD on Vega is pretty crazy.
    Reply
  • cryoburner 24 July 2017 19:37
    19976796 said:
    will there be a 1080ti killer by AMD anytime soon?

    AMD doesn't really need a 1080 Ti killer though. While the 1080 Ti might get a lot of press on review sites due to it being one of the fastest GPUs, in actuality hardly anyone buys $700+ graphics cards. There's been evidence that there may be a dual-gpu Vega card on the way, but those kinds of things tend to be more for show than a viable product that will bring in significant income.
    Reply