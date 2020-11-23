Crucial Ballistix Max RAM Hits 7,004 MHz For New World Record

Crucial Ballistix Max (Image credit: Crucial)

Chinese overclocker baby-j has established a new world record for memory frequency. The record-setter pushed Crucial's Ballistix Max DDR4-4000 (BLM16G40C18U4B.M8FB1) memory under liquid nitrogen (LN2) to 7,004.2 MHz, an impressive 75.1% overclock. The user's shared screenshots show a frequency of 7,006.4 MHz, however, the validated result points to 7,004.2 MHz.

Crucial is no stranger to the big stage. The brand's Ballistix Max memory has become a favorite for extreme overclockers. The memory was instrumental in a previous world record where we saw the Ballistix Max hitting DDR4-6666 speeds. The setup from this occasion is a bit similar to the previous configuration.

(Image credit: HWBOT GmbH.)

For starters, both systems employed AMD's Ryzen 4000 (Renoir) desktop APUs, which have proven to have a very potent memory controller. The record-smashing system consisted of a Ryzen 5 Pro 4650G and MSI's newest overclocking-centric MEG B550 Unify-X motherboard.

For the memory enthusiasts out there, the Ballistix Max DDR4-4000 memory is a single-rank 16GB module. The module leverages Micron's B-die integrated circuits (ICs), and it's rated for DDR4-4000 at 1.35V. Crucial doesn't list the memory on its website, therefore, its primary timings are unknown. For the record, the overclock obviously relaxed the timings to 22-26-26-46 (1T).

The DDR5 specification is already eyeing jaw-dropping frequencies up to 8,400 MHz, but DDR4 has shown the hardware world that it still has something left in the tank. Using DDR5, however, won't require you to submit your hardware to punishment or gallons of liquid nitrogen though.