Cyberpunk 2077 Developer: Don't Ask PlayStation for Refunds

It looks like getting a refund for the PlayStation 4 version of Cyberpunk 2077 has just gotten harder. Originally, CD Projekt Red had referred frustrating owners of the title to reach out to either Sony PlayStation or Microsoft Xbox for a refund if they didn’t want to wait for the company to fix the outstanding issues. Now it would seem that isn’t the case.

In a new update from CD Projekt Red, they are now telling the game owners that they should reach out to Xbox. but that is no longer the case for PlayStation 4 owners. The original messaging made it seem like the company was getting special treatment, which turned out not to be the case.

Since then, both PlayStation and Xbox have likely received a high number of requests for refunds, which has likely frustrated both companies. However, Microsoft has a “better” refund policy and has been known to be lenient when it comes to refunds. PlayStation has been known to stick to their guns, and don’t easily refund anything.

According to PlayStation's refund policy, it will only offer a refund if a game hasn't already been downloaded, and if it has been, then it has to be proven to be faulty. In this instance, the rampant bugs and performance issues don't equate to being faulty, at least not in PlayStation's eyes.

Numerous refund hopefuls that have been turned away by PlayStation have turned to CDPR, which prompted the company to release the following message, which was first reported by Kotaku:

Xbox One owners are free to keep contacting Xbox, while PlayStation 4 owners appear to be stuck between a rock and a hard place. Sure, you can still reach out to PlayStation, but you may not like what you hear when you do. It doesn't seem like the door is completely shut, as CDPR did at least say that they'll provide another update regarding the matter before 2020 ends.

If you're someone who owns a PlayStation 4 version of Cyberpunk 2077 and is looking for a refund, your best bet, for now, is to reach out to CDPR at the email address helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com. But do it quick as this email address was supposedly only going to be available until December 21st, 2020, which is next Monday.