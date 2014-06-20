D-Link Ships New AC1900 Dual Band Router

Looking to build a Wireless AC network at home or in the office? D-Link has a solution for you: the new AC1900 Wi-Fi Router (DIR-880L). This device is now available in retail and online outlets that carry D-Link's hardware.

Based on the name, this dual-band router has a combined speed of 1900 Mbps. Break that number down, and you have up to 1300 Mbps on the 5 GHz band for Wireless AC devices, and up to 600 Mbps on the 2.4 GHz band for Wireless N devices. That latter number is actually really good, as other solutions on the market will only see 450 Mbps or 300 Mbps.

D-Link reports that the router has a brand new user interface that's optimized for mobile devices, featuring touch-enabled controls and an overall design that provides the information and tools you need for checking the status and managing the network on the fly.

"The AC1900 Router was designed to surpass expectations of what a wireless network can offer, specifically when it comes to the data-intensive demands of gamers and media streamers," said Ken Loyd, director of consumer product marketing, D-Link Systems, Inc.

The router features band steering technology, which according to D-Link, increases bandwidth efficiency and availability. There's also an "advanced" QoS engine that distributes traffic "optimally" across both wireless bands. The router also provides parental controls, the ability to block unwanted websites, monitor Internet activity, and set up a guess network.

This router also includes one gigabit WAN port, four gigabit LAN ports, one USB 3.0 port, and one USB 2.0 port. The spec sheet lists a Bridge Mode, DLNA media server support, Advanced AC Smartbeam, VPN passthrough and VPN server features.

Without having some hands-on time with this router, the device looks to be rather straightforward. D-Link is known for its networking equipment, so you know you're getting a quality product. If you want a network with speed, you have to keep an eye on the numbers. Like this router, they're labeled with combined speeds. Thus, you'll see AC1750 models (1300 + 450), AC1200 models (867 + 300, which doesn't equal 1200 but we're assuming they're rounding up), and even AC750 models (450 + 300).

Of course, the faster the router, the higher the price. D-Link's new solution costs $189.99 USD, which isn't too shabby considering that some of the competition has a higher asking price for a similar product.

