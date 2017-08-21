'Final Fantasy XV' Will Hit PC In 2018

It's been almost a year since Final Fantasy XV debuted on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Square Enix announced that the action RPG will soon make the jump to PC, complete with new graphics and physics simulation technologies that take advantage of the more powerful hardware. The aptly named Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition—two guesses as to whether you can play on macOS or Linux—is slated for release in early 2018.

Final Fantasy XV took a winding road to release. It was originally revealed in 2006 as Final Fantasy Versus XIII, and it was supposed to share a universe with Final Fantasy XIII and its sequels, but the decade-plus it spent in development saw a drastic change in direction. The game dropped the "Versus," added a few more numerals, and changed directors before it finally debuted as Final Fantasy XV in November 2016.

Now the game's headed to PC, and Square Enix has tapped Nvidia for the transition. Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition will sport various GameWorks technologies (HairWorks, ShadowWorks, etc.) to offer improved graphics and performance over its console counterpart. You will, of course, also be able to use GeForce Experience tools like Ansel and ShadowPlay to capture in-game screenshots or videos of your gameplay.

Square Enix shared more details about Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition's differences from its Windowless counterpart on the game's Steam page. It boasts support for 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution, HDR10, and graphical options that "can also be configured to support up to 8K" resolution. (The distinction in resolution support could result from the inclusion of an in-game photo mode, for example, or hardware limitations.)

Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition will also include all of the free and paid expansions released for the game's console version. Square Enix said you can also "explore the world of Eos through Noctis's eyes in an all-new first-person mode." The improved graphics are bound to make that a better experience than it would be on console, although we aren't entirely convinced the fast-paced combat will lend itself to a first-person view.