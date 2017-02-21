Latest 'For Honor' PC Patch Fixes Issues With Easy AntiCheat, Steam Controller

For those playing For Honor on PC, there’s a small patch available today that fixes a few issues. The patch was released at 8am EST today (Feb 2!), so chances are that you already have the latest version of the game.

To ensure fair gameplay, Ubisoft employs the Easy AntiCheat system within the game’s multiplayer mode. However, some players were accidentally blocked from entering an online match in For Honordue to a fault in the system, but it seems that the issue was resolved with this patch. Those using the Steam controller will also benefit from the patch because of a fix that initially kicked players from a match due to inactivity from the controller.

The patch also includes fixes for issues during the game’s startup and shutdown sequences. Also, the game will now tell you at the beginning if your Intel GPU driver doesn’t meet the game’s minimum requirements. You can take a look at the full list of patch fixes below.

Easy AntiCheatFIXED: Updated the error messaging for certain Easy AntiCheat notifications to make them more user friendlyFIXED: Error that was incorrectly blocking some players from entering the gameSteam Controller users will no longer be kicked as inactive (AFK) when providing controller inputAddressed bugs in the the shutdown processFIXED: game sometimes storing borderless in the options on shutdownFIXED: game still showing in taskbar after pressing x. When clicked you would see a small window without borders that closes shortly after.Addressed several PC startup/full screen bugsFIXED: game starting in window mode when clicking somewhere else during startupFIXED: game switch display mode twice on startupFIXED: game switching to borderless when ALT+ENTER after previous switch to full screen failedFixed the caching of settings on game minimizationFIXED: Incorrect window positions being stored in options when game is minimizedA message will now be displayed on BOOT if Intel GPU driver is below min specs

If you’re still on the fence about buying For Honor, you can check out our stream of the game on Twitch and decide for yourself if Ubisoft’s latest game is worth your time and money.