GPU Price Decline Continues in Germany, Now Just 10% Over MSRP

GPU prices have been on a steady decline since the start of 2022 and are now at their lowest prices we've seen since the start of the GPU shortage. According to 3DCenter, GPU prices have dropped to roughly 10% above MSRP in Germany for both Nvidia and AMD graphics cards this month.
More specifically, Nvidia RTX 30 series cards have dropped to 114% above MSRP according to 3DCenter's price graph. AMD RX 6000 series GPUs have dropped even lower to 107%, putting many of the reference or lower-end AIB partner cards at value parity with higher-end AIB partner cards at MSRP.
These past two months have represented the beginning of prices flatlining with a sub-10% price deflation per month. Before April, GPU prices had been falling at a 10% value or greater -- per month -- since the start of 2022.
If pricing continues the way it is, we should see GPUs at MSRP in under two months.
To measure pricing down to each individual model, Voodoo2 SLi on Reddit broke down pricing for the entirety of AMD's RX 6000 series GPUs and Nvidia's RTX 30 series graphics cards, and we've listed his prices down below. Prices do take into consideration the 19% VAT; however, we have performed the conversion to US dollars and the prices without VAT.
|GPU Model
|Price in Euros
|Price in Dollars
|Euros Price Without 19% VAT
|United States MSRP
|RTX 3090
|€1800
|$1906
|€1458
|$1499
|RTX 3080 Ti
|€1298
|$1375
|€1051
|$1199
|RTX 3080 10GB
|€899
|$952
|€728
|$699
|RTX 3070 Ti
|€749
|$793
|€607
|$599
|RTX 3070
|€679
|$719
|€550
|$499
|RTX 3060 Ti
|€590
|$625
|€478
|$399
|RTX 3060
|€420
|$445
|€340
|$329
|RTX 3050
|€348
|$369
|€282
|$249
|RX 6900 XT
|€1144
|$1211
|€927
|$999
|RX 6800 XT
|€929
|$984
|€753
|$649
|RX 6800
|€889
|$941
|€720
|$579
|RX 6700 XT
|€599
|$634
|€485
|$479
|RX 6600 XT
|€425
|$450
|€344
|$379
|RX 6600
|€359
|$380
|€291
|$329
|RX 6500 XT
|€199
|$211
|€161
|$199
|RX 6400
|€182
|$193
|€147
|$159
As evidenced by the pricing above, some SKUs still suffer from severe markups, such as the RX 6800, RX 6800 XT, RTX 3070, and RTX 3060 Ti. However, several other cards, including the RTX 3080 Ti, RX 6900 XT, RX 6600 XT, RX 6500 XT, and RX 6400, all have prices at MSRP or lower.
This suggests that the supply or demand for some cards is far greater than for others. It is especially evident in the mid-range market, which is suffering the most. Cards like the RTX 3070 and RX 6800 are almost impossible to find in stock anywhere, including the United States market.
But thankfully, prices are continuing to drop across the board, and with the continuing decline of Ethereum prices, we should see this trend continue. It's just a shame prices have waited to decline until now, right as Nvidia and AMD are about to launch their next generation of GPUs.
Surely they're not selling them at that markup. So many better value cards for the budget.
It's just sad because, at MSRP, the 3060 Ti would have been the killer card for this generation. It would have been better than the more recent 6700 XT and just the perfect balance of performance for most setups. And probably this is the reason it's sitting there with a price no one wants it at.
To say 114% or 107% above MSRP is to say that the cards are a little over double the MSRP.