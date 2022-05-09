GPU Price Decline Continues in Germany, Now Just 10% Over MSRP

GPU prices have been on a steady decline since the start of 2022 and are now at their lowest prices we've seen since the start of the GPU shortage. According to 3DCenter, GPU prices have dropped to roughly 10% above MSRP in Germany for both Nvidia and AMD graphics cards this month.

More specifically, Nvidia RTX 30 series cards have dropped to 114% above MSRP according to 3DCenter's price graph. AMD RX 6000 series GPUs have dropped even lower to 107%, putting many of the reference or lower-end AIB partner cards at value parity with higher-end AIB partner cards at MSRP.

These past two months have represented the beginning of prices flatlining with a sub-10% price deflation per month. Before April, GPU prices had been falling at a 10% value or greater -- per month -- since the start of 2022.

If pricing continues the way it is, we should see GPUs at MSRP in under two months.

To measure pricing down to each individual model, Voodoo2 SLi on Reddit broke down pricing for the entirety of AMD's RX 6000 series GPUs and Nvidia's RTX 30 series graphics cards, and we've listed his prices down below. Prices do take into consideration the 19% VAT; however, we have performed the conversion to US dollars and the prices without VAT.

May 2022 German RTX 30 Series & RX 6000 Series Prices -- 19% VAT Included GPU Model Price in Euros Price in Dollars Euros Price Without 19% VAT United States MSRP RTX 3090 €1800 $1906 €1458 $1499 RTX 3080 Ti €1298 $1375 €1051 $1199 RTX 3080 10GB €899 $952 €728 $699 RTX 3070 Ti €749 $793 €607 $599 RTX 3070 €679 $719 €550 $499 RTX 3060 Ti €590 $625 €478 $399 RTX 3060 €420 $445 €340 $329 RTX 3050 €348 $369 €282 $249 RX 6900 XT €1144 $1211 €927 $999 RX 6800 XT €929 $984 €753 $649 RX 6800 €889 $941 €720 $579 RX 6700 XT €599 $634 €485 $479 RX 6600 XT €425 $450 €344 $379 RX 6600 €359 $380 €291 $329 RX 6500 XT €199 $211 €161 $199 RX 6400 €182 $193 €147 $159

As evidenced by the pricing above, some SKUs still suffer from severe markups, such as the RX 6800, RX 6800 XT, RTX 3070, and RTX 3060 Ti. However, several other cards, including the RTX 3080 Ti, RX 6900 XT, RX 6600 XT, RX 6500 XT, and RX 6400, all have prices at MSRP or lower.

This suggests that the supply or demand for some cards is far greater than for others. It is especially evident in the mid-range market, which is suffering the most. Cards like the RTX 3070 and RX 6800 are almost impossible to find in stock anywhere, including the United States market.

But thankfully, prices are continuing to drop across the board, and with the continuing decline of Ethereum prices, we should see this trend continue. It's just a shame prices have waited to decline until now, right as Nvidia and AMD are about to launch their next generation of GPUs.