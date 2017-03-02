Warner Bros Adds Doctor Fate To 'Injustice 2' Roster

The anticipated sequel to the 2013 smash hit Injustice: Gods Among Us has been keeping fans of the DC Comics fighting franchise anxious for more, as information about the game’s story, playable characters, and mechanics have been trickling out in small increments over the past few months after its announcement in June 2016. Today, another beloved DC Universe entity is joining the fight, as Warner Brothers Interactive Entertainment announced that Doctor Fate will be among the playable heroes and villains featured in Injustice 2.

The Injustice 2 roster features many of the familiar heroes and villains from the original Injustice, including Aquaman, Bane, Batman, Catwoman, Cyborg, Flash, Green Lantern, Harley Quinn, Superman, and Wonder Woman. Warner Bros. has also revealed new characters such as Atrocitus, Black Canary, Blue Beetle, Brainiac, Cheetah, Darkseid, Deadshot, Gorilla Grodd, Poison Ivy, Robin (Damien Wayne), Scarecrow, Supergirl, and Swamp Thing. The addition of Doctor Fate brings the total playable character count to 24.

You can check out the official trailer for Doctor Fate below. Injustice 2 will arrive May 16, 2017 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.