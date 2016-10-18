Inno3D Reveals Dual- And Single-Fan GTX 1050 Ti, 1050 Cards

For Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1050 and GTX 1050Ti launch, Inno3D has a total of four cards prepared. The different flavors are the Twin X2 and the Compact, with GTX 1050 and GTX 1050Ti variants for both.

Of all the GTX 1050 and GTX 1050Ti cards coming onto the market from different vendors, these Inno3D cards offer one of the most basic feature sets, going no further than the addition of an aftermarket cooler. These cards don’t have extra power connectors, LED lighting, or zero-RPM fans. They also don’t have factory overclocks.

The Twin X2 variants come with a dual-fan cooler that blows air over a simple aluminum cooling block that is surrounded by a plastic shroud. These cards are 195mm long and occupy two expansion slots. By contrast, the Compact cards come with a single-fan cooler that also blows air over a simple aluminum cooling block, but these are 145mm long, making them ideal for use in Mini-ITX systems.

Inno3D stated that the new cards will be available starting October 25. The company will also reveal pricing that day, although Inno3D doesn’t operate much in the U.S. market, so getting your hands on these more budget-oriented cards may prove challenging.