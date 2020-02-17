Intel Plans to Lay Off 129 Employees

Intel's handing out pink slips. The San Francisco Chronicle reported on February 13 that, according to filings with the California Employment Development Department, the company plans to lay off 129 employees from its Santa Clara headquarters.

The layoffs appear to be related to Intel's realignment of its Data Center Group, which is now the Data Platforms Group, in January. That realignment was expected to lead to "at least several hundred" layoffs in several of the company's locations.

Intel told the Chronicle that its "business units are focusing their resources on areas where we have the greatest opportunity for growth and, as part of that, some are planning to eliminate roles associated with projects that are no longer priorities."

The company also reiterated that the layoffs affect less than 1% of its global workforce. It's also hiring for another 1,300 positions, although it's not clear if the people mentioned in these filings were given the opportunity to apply for those jobs.

Intel reportedly said in the filings that it will offer affected employees severance pay based on how long they worked for the company; it also plans to give them enough money to pay for their health insurance premiums for an undisclosed length of time.