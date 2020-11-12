KFC 'Delays' Chicken Bucket Console to Match Cyberpunk 2077

The PlayStation 5 has a bit less competition. American fried chicken proprietor KFC had suggested it would launch its own video game system, the KFConsole, today, the same day the PS5 released. But on Twitter, KFC Gaming says the system has been delayed until December 11.

"The biggest challenge for us right now is creating a literal console that warms chicken," which requires us to prepare and test many elements of it (graphics connectivity, game accessibility, speed and most importantly the Chicken Chamber)... while working from home," KFC Gaming explains.

For those who haven't caught the joke already, KFC is making fun of Cyberpunk 2077's latest delay to December 10. The wording of the tweet is identical to the one that announced CD Projekt Red's latest delay. The wording on a red background is just like the yellow background that has been put on Cyberpunk delay notices, and some of the wording is exactly the same.

(Image credit: KFC)

However, the statement suggests that the KFC Gaming team is in the UK, and that an 11/12 release date, which would be read as November 11 in the United States, should be read as 11th of December as it might be in much of Europe. "So literally nothing has changed, some of you assumed wrong," it says.

In a previous announcement, KFC had promised a console that makes chicken and also plays games at 4K and 120 fps.

But don't take this too seriously. There is most assuredly not a console coming out that also produces chicken. You're better off upgrading your PC or getting an Xbox Series X or PS5. But it is funny.