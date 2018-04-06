HyperX Is Preparing To Launch RGB Infrared DDR4 Memory

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Kingston came to PAX East 2018 with a plethora of its gaming wares, including HyperX headsets and peripherals. However, tucked away in a shadowy open chassis and seated in a Z370 platform was a vibrantly colored pair of RGB LED memory modules bearing the HyperX logo and Predator branding.

The RGB memory is the first LED-lit DDR4 kit from HyperX (which in itself is surprising, given how long RGB fever has been around), and it first broke cover back at CES. The product is now almost ready to launch, but the final specifications and release date are still pending. However, this is the first time we are seeing it in action.

HyperX did reveal that the RGB LED memory lighting effects will be able to be controlled with many of the major motherboard OEM vendors’ proprietary RGB LED lighting software (MSI Mystic Light, for example). Although it may seem like HyperX is late to the RGB LED memory party, the new kit of RAM boasts a feature not previously seen in the market. The company claimed the LEDs have infrared sensors that detect the other module’s lighting, giving them the ability to remain in perfect sync with each other.

A HyperX representative demonstrated this by putting a piece of thick white card stock between the two modules to block each other from “seeing” the other’s LEDs. The modules became out of sync after a moment (the constantly changing and random colors of the RGB LEDs differed from each other), but taking the barrier away made the lighting sync up to the same shade of each color as the other module. Although only two modules were installed, HyperX claimed it would work with four modules (essentially creating a cohesive LED strip).

HyperX expects to roll out the new Predator RGB LED memory kit in the next few months, but it couldn’t specify an exact date.