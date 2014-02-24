Lenovo Unveils S860 Phone with Massive 4,000 mAh Battery

Lenovo had a ton of phones at CES, but the company has a few more surprises in store for Mobile World Congress. After all, you can't very well go to the biggest mobile conference without a few new toys to show off, can you? Especially if you just bought yourself a phone company.

Lenovo is using MWC to expand its S-series line of smartphones. First up is the Lenovo S860, which Lenovo boasts has 'all day power.' With its 4000 mAh battery, it's all but on par with the 4050 mAh battery inside the Huawei Ascend Mate 2, and that phone charges other phones. Lenovo says this baby will last up to 40 days on standby on 3G. If you want to actually use your phone for talking (crazy!), you can expect 24 hours of talk time over 3G.

Specswise you're looking at a quad-core 1.3 GHz MediaTek CPU, 2 GB of RAM, 16 GB of storage, a 5.3-inch 1280 x 720 IP display, an 8-megapixel camera in the back, a 1.6-megapixel camera up front, WiFi, dual-SIM support, and dual speakers. The whole thing runs on Android 4.2.

The Lenovo S860 will cost $349, though there's no word on specific availability or launch markets just yet.

