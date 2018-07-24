Apple Issuing Fix for 2018 MacBook Pro Throttling

(Image credit: Apple)

After complaints from YouTubers and customers online, Apple today announced that it has a discovered a bug in its 2018 MacBook Pros with 8th Gen Core i7 and Core i9 processors that affects performance. The company is issuing a software update today that it claims will fix the issue. The bug affects thermal management, which could affect clock speeds.

"Following extensive performance testing under numerous workloads, we've identified that there is a missing digital key in the firmware that impacts the thermal management system and could drive clock speeds down under heavy thermal loads on the new MacBook Pro," an Apple spokesperson told the press in a statement. "A bug fix is included in today's macOS High Sierra 10.13.6 Supplemental Update and is recommended."

"We apologize to any customer who has experienced less than optimal performance on their new systems. Customers can expect the new 15-inch MacBook Pro to be up to 70% faster, and the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar to be up to 2X faster, as shown in the performance results on our website."

It's not quite clear what a "digital key" means here, but if the thermals improve, it could restore promised clock speeds.

Much of the current uproar came after YouTuber David Lee demonstrated throttling in a video called "Beware the Core i9," in which he demonstrated that the Core i9 throttled hard and sometimes ran below base clock speed. It's not a good look for Apple, which just updated its hardware to better accommodate professional users.

The laptop also features a membrane that Apple says is meant to keep the keyboard more quiet, but some patents suggest that it also fixes issues with dust.

We're expecting a MacBook in soon for review, so we'll see if the update makes the 2018 MacBook Pros ready for prime time.