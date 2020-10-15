This 60 Raspberry Pi Farm Simulates Data for a Medical Team

A Raspberry Pi in the right place can make a difference—but 60 of them? Arnaud Samson and his team are about to find out how useful a Raspberry Pi farm made with 60 Pis can actually be. The system is used by his team to simulate data from a medical scanner.

Instead of using this massive farm for computing power, the team needed to utilize a large quantity of RJ45 plugs. According to Samson, this is necessary to pull off a simulation of the network load generated by one of their scanners.

To power the farm, the team uses a custom PCB alongside a Corsair gaming power supply.

This project is planned for presentation at the IEEE NPSS Real-Time Conference. Samson stated he may be able to provide a video demonstration or create a post highlighting the project in more detail after the conference.