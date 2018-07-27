Nintendo Announces New Labo Vehicle Kit for Switch

Never underestimate cardboard. In addition to housing all your new devices, components, and peripherals, the oft-ignored material is often used for cheap products that allow companies to experiment without breaking the R&D budget. Just look at what Nintendo's doing with Nintendo Labo, its series of interactive cardboard materials for the Switch console, and the new Nintendo Labo Vehicle Kit it plans to release on September 14 for $69.99.

Nintendo Labo debuted in April with a Variety Kit as well as a Robot Kit that lets you make a rudimentary mech. The peripherals, which are called Toy-Cons, offer self-contained mini-games as well as new features in full titles like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Buying a kit is an easy way to expand the Switch's already broad capabilities.

The upcoming Nintendo Labo Vehicle Kit expands on the number of available Toy-Con with several transportation-based options. The kit offers two Keys that have to be put in whichever vehicle you want to control, with the available options including a Submarine, a Plane, a Car, and a Pedal. (Capitalization Nintendo's.) Here's how Nintendo described the Vehicle Kit's capabilities:

"Nintendo Labo: Vehicle Kit will unlock even more ways for people to make, play and discover together, as they speed through races, battle cars equipped with extendable arms and explore a mysterious world. Each vehicle features its own controls and special moves, and with the second Key, players can even invite a co-pilot along on their in-game journey. Interacting with the assembled Toy-Con creations instantly translates into in-game actions to create a truly immersive experience – from pulling the cord on the Car to pop a wheelie, pushing the button on the Submarine to launch a grappling hook and so much more."

The new Vehicle Kit is also compatible with the Toy-Con Garage software that allows people to easily program their own Toy-Con software. This speaks to Nintendo's goal for the Nintendo Labo project, which is to teach kids to make their own fun by figuring out how to create new Toy-Con and program Toy-Con Garage software to accompany them. Avid tinkerers can even compete against each other for limited edition hardware.

The kit is expected to ship on September 14; you can learn more about the Vehicle Kit's contents and capabilities via its page on the Nintendo Labo website, which also has pages for the two other kits.